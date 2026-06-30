ECG restores payment systems and vending platforms after flood disruption

Audio By Carbonatix
The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has fully restored its vending systems and payment platforms nationwide following technical disruptions caused by recent flooding.
In a public notice issued on Tuesday, 30 June 2026, the utility company confirmed that engineers have successfully resolved the technical challenges affecting its network infrastructure, allowing all standard transaction services to resume.
As a result of the restoration, customers can now purchase electricity credit through the official ECG PowerApp or by visiting any authorised vending point across the country.
The company has advised any consumers who continue to encounter issues with their transactions to reach out directly to its support channels for prompt assistance.
“Customers experiencing any challenge with vending should kindly call our Contact Centre on 0302 611611 or via social media handles @ECGghOfficial,” the statement said.
Management expressed its appreciation to the public for their patience and cooperation during the service interruption, adding that the restoration is expected to fully normalise access to electricity credit purchases across the country.
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