NSMQ 2026: Mim SHS, Serwaa Kesse Girls’ and Presec Bechem book national championship spots

Audio By Carbonatix
The battle for places at the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) national championship has ended in the Ahafo Region, with three schools earning qualification after a day of intense competition.
Serwaa Kesse Girls’ Senior High School opened the contest with a commanding performance, topping the first round of qualifiers with 37 points to book their place at the national championship.
They finished ahead of Acherensua SHS, who recorded 22 points, Gyamfi Kumanini SHTS with 20 points, and Hwidiem SHS, who ended the contest without a point.
In contest two, Mim SHS produced the highest score of the day, accumulating 40 points to emerge winners and secure their place at the national stage.
They defeated OLA Girls’ SHS, Kenyasi, who finished with 29 points, and Ahafoman SHTS, who ended the contest with 22 points.
The final contest saw Presec Bechem claim the last qualification slot for the region with 28 points.
They edged Samuel Otu Presby SHS, who finished with 21 points, while Sankore SHS recorded 9 points.
With the Ahafo Regional qualifiers concluded, Mim SHS, Serwaa Kesse Girls’ SHS, and Presec Bechem have secured their tickets to the 2026 NSMQ national championship.
The three schools will join other qualifiers from across the regions, alongside the 27 seeded schools, to compete for the coveted NSMQ title on the national stage.
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