NSMQ 2026: Fijai SHS Dominates Western Regional Qualifiers with 74 Points

Fijai Senior High School has secured qualification for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) Championship after delivering a commanding performance in Contest 3 of the Western Regional qualifiers.

The Sekondi-based school dominated the competition, finishing with 74 points to defeat Daboase Senior High Technical School and Prestea Senior High School, who recorded 30 and 22 points respectively.

Fijai SHS, popularly known as the Bay Viewers, started the contest on a competitive note alongside Daboase SHTS, with both schools trading points in the opening round.

Prestea SHTS, however, struggled early after missing the first question, leaving the contest largely between Fijai and Daboase.

The turning point came in the second round, the Speed Race, where Fijai SHS took control of proceedings with quick responses and accuracy, successfully answering a majority of the questions.

The school maintained its dominance in the True or False round, displaying confidence and precision to widen the gap over its competitors.

Fijai’s strongest showing came in the third round, where the school accumulated 68 points, creating a significant advantage that the other contestants could not overcome.

The school further sealed its victory in the final riddle segment by solving two out of the four riddles presented.

The impressive performance earns Fijai SHS a place at the 2026 NSMQ Championship and adds its name to the growing list of schools preparing to compete for national honours.

The Western Regional qualifiers continue as more schools battle for the remaining opportunities to represent the region at the national competition.

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