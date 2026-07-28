Okomfo Anokye SHS ends two-year NSMQ exile with dramatic final-riddle victory

Okomfo Anokye Senior High School has secured a return to the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) championship after a dramatic victory in the Ashanti Regional Qualifiers, ending a two-year absence from Ghana's biggest academic competition.

The Kumasi-based school booked its second appearance at the national championship after edging Namong Senior High School in a closely fought contest that was decided in the final riddle.

Okomfo Anokye SHS finished with 47 points, narrowly ahead of Namong SHS, which scored 44 points.

Effiduase Senior High Commercial School placed third with 35 points, Agric Nzema SHS finished fourth with 30 points, while Dadease Agric SHS ended the contest with 22 points.

The victory marks a significant comeback for Okomfo Anokye SHS, which first announced itself on the national stage in 2023 after defeating Asanteman SHS in a memorable Ashanti regional derby to secure its maiden NSMQ qualification.

After missing the last two editions of the competition, the school returned to the Great Hall of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) determined to reclaim its place among the country's top quiz schools.

The contest remained finely balanced until the closing stages before Okomfo Anokye SHS held its nerve in the decisive riddle round to clinch qualification.

The emotional significance of the victory was evident moments after the contest when one member of the victorious team broke down in tears, saying the weight of carrying the school's expectations throughout the competition had been overwhelming.

With qualification secured, the team says its focus now shifts to preparations for the 2026 National Science and Maths Quiz, where it hopes to build on its remarkable return and challenge some of the country's established quiz powerhouses.

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