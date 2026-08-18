Ahafo Regional Minister cuts sod for 24-hour market project in Tano North

Audio By Carbonatix
Charity Gardiner, the Ahafo Regional Minister, has cut the sod for the construction of a 24-hour market project at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Tao North Municipality of the region.
Speaking at a ceremony, she explained that the project would create job opportunities, enhance economic activities, and ultimately improve the livelihoods of the people.
Mrs Gardiner thanked the Duayaw-Nkwanta Traditional Council for releasing land for the project, and for their support towards the development.
Mr Pius Sampson Opoku, the Tano North Municipal Chief Executive, said the market project was just one of the numerous development projects being executed by the government in the municipality.
He commended the government for establishing a Fire Service Training School at Duayaw-Nkwanta, which he added had provided an opportunity for the interested youth to acquire employment in the formal sector.
Mr Samuel Essuman, the Tano North Municipal Development Planning Officer, explained that the market project contained a creche, clinic, restaurant, fire, and police post as well as a banking hall and standard washrooms.
Mr Emmanuel Addison Essuman, the Project Manager for Nielz Construction Limited, the contractor executing the project said with the cooperation of the people, the project would be completed within 18 months.
Latest Stories
-
Ga Mantse challenges mining stakeholders to consider long-term impact of Ghana’s mineral wealth
6 minutes
-
Afenyo-Markin accuses GoldBod of mismanaging Ghana’s gold resources
7 minutes
-
BoG warns against weak non-interest banking products as NIFAC inaugurated
8 minutes
-
Social licence to mine can be withdrawn – Ga Mantse warns mining companies
9 minutes
-
X1 Energy Drink Division One Super Cup: Attram De Visser secure third place after late own goal
9 minutes
-
‘A mine may close, but the community must not’ – Ga Mantse calls for sustainable mining
12 minutes
-
UG Pro VC calls for an integrated risk management approach to tackle Ghana’s perennial flooding
18 minutes
-
Parents can buy additional NaCCA-approved textbooks for children – Deputy NaCCA boss
21 minutes
-
Youth must have a real voice in national issues beyond jobs, creative arts – EU
23 minutes
-
AGTC: How women-led initiative is turning golf into jobs and tourism opportunities
28 minutes
-
Exporters call for single-digit interest rates to boost Ghana’s horticulture sector
32 minutes
-
Young political leaders must look beyond party lines to strengthen Ghana’s democracy – EU
37 minutes
-
25 female KNUST physics students receive GH¢87,500 Whittaker Foundation suppo
40 minutes
-
Berekuso-Kwabenya-Kitase road project stalls as First Sky cites unsigned contract and funding challenges
43 minutes
-
Interior Ministry urges strict enforcement of Armoured Bullion Vehicle standards in Ghana
45 minutes