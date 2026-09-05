Gideon Boako distributes motorised spraying machines to Tano North cocoa farmers

Audio By Carbonatix
Tano North Member of Parliament, Dr Gideon Boako, has supported cocoa farmers in his constituency with motorised spraying machines aimed at making farming easier and improving productivity.
Dr Boako, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said he distributed the equipment to cocoa farmers during an event attended by the Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Offinso South MP Dr Isaac Yaw Opoku, and Ejisu MP Kwabena Boateng.
According to the Tano North MP, the intervention forms part of his commitment to supporting farmers and improving their livelihoods.
He stressed that cocoa farmers deserved better support and the necessary tools to make their work more efficient.
“Cocoa farmers deserve better, and I am pleased to support them with tools to make their work easier and more productive,” Dr Boako said.
He also expressed appreciation to the clergy, Muslim leaders, traditional authorities and residents of the constituency for their presence and support in making the programme successful.
“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Clergy, Muslim leaders, Nananom, and the entire community for their presence, support, and participation in making the occasion a success,” he said.
Dr Boako reaffirmed his commitment to supporting his constituents and pursuing initiatives that improve their livelihoods, particularly through interventions that directly benefit farmers.
He said he remained committed to supporting his people.
Latest Stories
-
Ghana Maritime Authority readies oil-spill response vessel for deployment
6 seconds
-
Ayariga turns to drones, AI to tackle Agbogbloshie waste mountain
9 minutes
-
Agbogbloshie waste heap must go – Mahama Ayariga declares
20 minutes
-
Government to upgrade all rural telephony sites to 4G – Communications Minister
20 minutes
-
Rural calls, data to become cheaper by Q1 2027 – Sam George
26 minutes
-
National Chief Imam remains Ghana’s strongest symbol of interfaith harmony – Mahama Ayariga
36 minutes
-
Nhyiaesohene pledges support to ECG to curb encroachment
36 minutes
-
Somanya residents demand asphalt overlay to protect road investment
43 minutes
-
Kumawu MP leads stakeholders meeting on human rights, child labour
47 minutes
-
Breakfast: To skip or not to skip? An evidence-based perspective on weight management and overall health
1 hour
-
Breast Cancer survivor Miriam Ablah Anani breaks silence on infertility stigma, abandonment and cancer battle
2 hours
-
Enough of the Insults: Mahama, Bawumia must help reset Ghana’s political discourse
2 hours
-
Ministry of Agriculture eulogises the late first Agric Minister under the Fourth Republic
4 hours
-
Mission schools have the right to remain 100% Christian – Christian Apologetic Alliance
5 hours
-
UG reopens portal for applicants to review entries after WASSCE results
5 hours