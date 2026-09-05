Gideon Boako distributes motorised spraying machines to Tano North cocoa farmers

Tano North Member of Parliament, Dr Gideon Boako, has supported cocoa farmers in his constituency with motorised spraying machines aimed at making farming easier and improving productivity.

Dr Boako, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said he distributed the equipment to cocoa farmers during an event attended by the Minority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, Offinso South MP Dr Isaac Yaw Opoku, and Ejisu MP Kwabena Boateng.

According to the Tano North MP, the intervention forms part of his commitment to supporting farmers and improving their livelihoods.

He stressed that cocoa farmers deserved better support and the necessary tools to make their work more efficient.

“Cocoa farmers deserve better, and I am pleased to support them with tools to make their work easier and more productive,” Dr Boako said.

He also expressed appreciation to the clergy, Muslim leaders, traditional authorities and residents of the constituency for their presence and support in making the programme successful.

“I extend my sincere appreciation to the Clergy, Muslim leaders, Nananom, and the entire community for their presence, support, and participation in making the occasion a success,” he said.

Dr Boako reaffirmed his commitment to supporting his constituents and pursuing initiatives that improve their livelihoods, particularly through interventions that directly benefit farmers.

He said he remained committed to supporting his people.

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