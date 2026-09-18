My support for SHS students goes beyond kindness; it’s a dream come true – Gideon Boako

Audio By Carbonatix
Tano North MP, Dr Gideon Boako, has described his support for more than 2,000 Senior High School entrants in the constituency as more than an act of kindness, saying the initiative represents a personal dream shaped by his own difficult childhood.
Dr Boako said poverty and a lack of resources nearly prevented him from pursuing Senior High School education, an experience he believes has strengthened his resolve to help young people facing similar challenges.
Reflecting on his journey from Bomaa to Bechem Presbyterian Senior High School, he said the support he received from family members and others who intervened in his life, coupled with what he described as God’s grace, enabled him to overcome the difficulties and pursue his ambitions.
“What happened yesterday in Tano North was not just an act of kindness. It was a long-held dream come true,” Dr Boako said in a Facebook post on Friday, September 18.
He said the educational items presented to the students, including chop boxes, exercise books, school bags and calculators, were his way of giving back to the next generation in multiples of the support he received when he was growing up.
“What I did yesterday, by the grace of God, was to give back to my younger brothers and sisters in multiples of what others did for me years ago,” he said.
Dr Boako expressed hope that the beneficiaries would overcome their own challenges, realise their dreams and eventually become a source of support to others.
He also urged them to remain focused on their education and make Tano North proud.
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