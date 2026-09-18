Tourism Federation woos diaspora investors to Ghana

President of GHATOF, Seth Okran

The Ghana Tourism Federation (GHATOF) has intensified efforts to position tourism as a major vehicle for attracting investment from the Ghanaian diaspora, particularly African Americans seeking business opportunities and stronger ties with the country.

The federation has deliberately brought together diaspora investors, government agencies and private-sector players to provide potential investors with the information and contacts required to make sound investment decisions.

The President of GHATOF, Seth Okran, explained that its aim was to go beyond promoting the country as a destination for sightseeing and leisure to using tourism as a gateway to investment in agriculture, real estate, affordable housing, hospitality and other sectors of the economy.

He was speaking at a professional business and cultural summit organised by GHATOF in collaboration with a United States business delegation coordinated by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) SHE International Empowerment Global Summit, which focuses on empowering women.

The US delegation was led by Dr Cheryl Polote Williamson, who was recently appointed Tourism Ambassador for Diaspora Affairs and also installed as the Developmental Queenmother of Abura Odunase with the stool name Nana Aba Kukua Soma I.

Diaspora investment

Dr Williamson said the delegation was made up of American women interested in exploring opportunities in the country but who needed reliable information on areas such as investment, real estate, citizenship and other aspects of relocating or doing business in the country.

She said the enthusiasm shown by participants indicated that there was significant appetite among members of the diaspora to invest in the country if they were provided with credible information and appropriate institutional support.

She said some members had begun following up on some of the opportunities discussed during the workshop, particularly in agriculture, affordable housing, real estate and financial investments, while others had expressed interest in acquiring Ghanaian citizenship.

She expressed optimism that the delegation would take immediate steps to explore investment opportunities and build partnerships with relevant institutions in the country.

Citizenship pathways

The Deputy Director for Diaspora Affairs at the Office of the President, Nana Kyere Agyeman, explaining a special pathway available to people of historic African descent who wished to acquire Ghanaian citizenship, said the process was facilitated through an annual petition submitted to the President, who, upon approval, would direct relevant institutions to commence the citizenship process.

He said the Diaspora Affairs Office worked with the Ministry for the Interior and other relevant institutions to establish the criteria and subsequently invite applicants for vetting.

He said the current processing fee was GH¢25,000, adding that applicants were required to demonstrate their connection to the country, including their visits to the country for a cumulative period of at least 12 months, business or philanthropic activities, property ownership or other forms of contribution.

He said applicants were also required to submit police reports from their countries of origin, as well as from Ghana.

He said the government was also introducing an orientation component into the citizenship process to ensure that new citizens understood Ghanaian culture, the country’s political system and what it meant to become part of the Ghanaian society.

Investment opportunity

An Investment Promotion Officer with the Ghana Investment Promotion Authority (GIPA), Cherk Klutse, said foreigners wishing to invest in the country had to register their company with the Office of the Registrar of Companies, visit the GIPA to register there as well, after which they would be led to a sector regulator to invest.

He encouraged members of the diaspora to engage directly with the GIPC to obtain information on incentives and regulatory requirements before committing their funds.

The Executive Director of the National Commission on Culture (NCC), Wakefield Ackuaku, encouraged visitors to take advantage of the country’s cultural experiences while exercising caution when purchasing traditional art and other cultural products.

He said visitors should patronise reputable art houses and insist on receipts for items purchased to help establish their authenticity and provide evidence of transactions.

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