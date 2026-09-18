One Family, Many Farewells – At Lashibi Funeral Homes

For nearly 25 years, Mrs. Olive Dovlo has relied on Lashibi Funeral Homes and Crematorium whenever her family has experienced a loss.

Her relationship with Lashibi began when her uncle, her mother’s brother, passed away. The service her family received gave her the confidence to return following the deaths of her mother and other relatives. Over the years, she has also recommended Lashibi to friends and other families.

“I have dealt with Lashibi for many years, from the time they started. I have taken several of my relatives there and recommended them to other people,” she says.

Her trust was established during that first experience. “When we called, they responded very well. We took my uncle there, and they did a good job. That is why I kept going back.”

That confidence was tested again when her cousin died about a year ago. Although the body had initially been taken to another mortuary, Mrs. Dovlo preferred to have the arrangements handled by Lashibi.

“I told the family, ‘I don’t deal with other mortuaries. I only deal with Lashibi.’ I called them, and they immediately picked up the body and brought it straight to Lashibi. It was stress-free.”

She says this support relieved her nephews and nieces of the burden of moving between different service providers and managing arrangements themselves.

Punctuality has also been central to her experience. “Once you give them the date and time, they see to it that everything is on track,” she explains.

“Whether it is a pick-up or another service, they are always punctual. "

Over the years, members of the Lashibi team have become familiar and trusted faces. She remembers Elliot, an undertaker who assisted her family, and speaks warmly of Mr. Otu, the Operations Lead, and Gina at the reception.

“Gina is very good. Mr. Otu knows she is my favourite, so whenever I have something to do, he assures me Gina will handle it effortlessly.”

Mrs. Dovlo also appreciates the courteous reception team, the maintenance of the cemetery and the convenience of having funeral-related services in one location, including caskets, the Chapel and reception facilities.

“They have it all and I am elated with all the services provided. The cemetery is well kept, and the staff are receptive.”

She values being able to return to the cemetery to visit relatives buried there. With prior notice, family members can use the designated sitting areas and spend time remembering their loved ones.

As Lashibi Funeral Homes and Crematorium marks its 25th anniversary, Mrs. Dovlo’s message reflects the loyalty built over almost a quarter of a century.

“Keep it up. Keep doing the good work for us. I will always come back to Lashibi.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.