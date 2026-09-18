Bono FDA seizes 57,000 pieces of unregistered baby diapers at major markets  

Audio By Carbonatix
The Bono Regional Office of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has seized over 57,000 pieces of unregistered baby diapers in an exercise conducted at some major markets in the region.
The authority carried out the three-day exercise at some major markets in Sunyani, Berekum and Dormaa Municipalities of the region.
According to a Regulatory Officer at the Bono Regional Office of the FDA, Charles Opoku Gyamfi, the unregistered baby diapers were seized from five shops and packed in bales.
In an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), on the sidelines of the exercise at Berekum, he said he had commenced an enforcement exercise to rid the market of unregistered, expired, fake and unwholesome cosmetic products and other consumables.
He explained that: “The exercise is a market surveillance and a public health safety exercise to ensure that uncertified products are not sold in the local Ghanaian markets”.
Mr Gyamfi said a 10-member FDA enforcement team, with support from the police, embarked on the exercise, saying that the Authority had also intensified public sensitization alongside to ensure that dealers and traders registered their products.
The public sensitization also aimed at ensuring that the dealers and traders properly packaged and stored their products under good and hygienic conditions too.
The Bono Regional Head of the FDA, Madam Akua Amponsaa Owusu, noted that unregistered products sold in the markets threatened public health safety.
“The FDA can’t guarantee the safety and health of unregistered diapers”, she stated, worrying about the influx of unregistered baby diapers and related products in the country.
Madam Owusu noted that because of their affordability and cheaper prices, the public often preferred and patronized unregistered baby diapers, warning that those who bought those products did so at their own risk.
She advised the public to always ensure that they check the FDA registration numbers and label information before buying baby diapers and packaged products.
Madam Owusu called on retailers and shop owners who had unregistered baby diapers and unwholesome products to the Authority, warning that culprits would be prosecuted accordingly.
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