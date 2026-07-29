FDA cracks down on unsafe fish processing in joint operation at Tema Newtown

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), in collaboration with the Tema Metropolitan Assembly (TMA), the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces, has carried out a joint enforcement operation at the Tema Newtown fishing enclave to protect public health and prevent unsafe fish from reaching consumers.

The exercise, conducted on Tuesday, July 28, targeted unhygienic fish handling and processing activities at the busy fishing community.

During the operation, officials confiscated contaminated fish from fish handlers to ensure they did not enter the food supply chain. The seized fish will be disposed of safely to eliminate any risk to public health.

In addition to the enforcement action, fish handlers received education on proper hygiene and safe fish handling practices.

The awareness campaign focused on encouraging processors and traders to adopt improved methods of handling, drying and processing fish to reduce the risk of contamination.

According to the FDA, the exercise forms part of ongoing efforts to safeguard consumers and improve food safety standards across the country.

The Tema Metropolitan Assembly also began a demolition exercise within the enclave to facilitate the removal of accumulated refuse along the shoreline.

The assembly said the clean-up is expected to improve sanitation in the area and create a healthier environment for fish processing activities.

The TMA further assured the FDA that new hygienic platforms will be constructed to provide fish processors with safer and more sanitary facilities for drying and smoking fish.

Reaffirming its commitment to protecting consumers, the FDA said it "remains committed to working with key stakeholders to ensure that food made available to the public is safe, wholesome and of good quality."

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