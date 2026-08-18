Aisha Hospital delivers first-ever IVF Baby, opens new dialysis centre in Northern region

Aisha Hospital, a leading medical provider located in the northern regional capital, Tamale, has chalked a historic milestone in specialist healthcare delivery with the successful delivery of its first In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) baby and the commissioning of a new Dialysis Unit.

These new developments aim to significantly expand access to advanced fertility and renal care in the northern part of the country.

During the commissioning ceremony held under the theme “A Celebration of Hope, Healing and New Beginnings,” on Saturday, August 15, 2026, Founder and Chairman of Aisha Hospital, Chief Dr. Doli-Wura Zakaria, described the occasion as one of the happiest and most fulfilling moments of his life.

He noted that since the establishment of the hospital in 2023 when it was officially opened by the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, who also serves as Patron of the hospital, the institution has pursued an ambitious vision of bringing specialist healthcare closer to the people of Northern Ghana and beyond.

“What we celebrate today is not merely the opening of new medical services, it is the restoration of hope to families, the preservation of lives and a reaffirmation that our people deserve access to world-class specialist healthcare,” Chief Dr. Doli-Wura Zakariah said.

The successful IVF delivery represents a major breakthrough for Aisha Hospital’s Fertility Centre and, more broadly, for families across Northern Ghana who have long had limited access to advanced assisted reproductive services closer to home.

According to the hospital, from its beginnings with just 92 beds, it has expanded significantly to become the first private healthcare institution in Northern Ghana to establish an international-standard IVF Centre, while its new Dialysis Unit makes it the only private hospital in the region providing dialysis services.

For many couples struggling with infertility, accessing specialised fertility treatment has traditionally required travelling considerable distances, particularly to Accra and other major cities. The successful delivery of Aisha Hospital’s first IVF baby therefore goes far beyond an institutional accomplishment. It represents renewed hope for families across the northern sector of Ghana and demonstrates that sophisticated reproductive healthcare can be successfully delivered closer to the people who need it.

The commissioning of the Dialysis Unit carries equally profound significance. Kidney patients requiring dialysis often need treatment several times a week, making proximity to treatment centres critical to their survival, finances and quality of life. The newly established unit is therefore expected to reduce the enormous burden on patients who previously had limited options for specialist renal care within the region.

In addition to the Fertility Centre and the newly commissioned Dialysis Unit, Aisha Hospital plans to commission oncology and cancer care services by the end of 2026. By 2027, management aims to expand the hospital into a 250-bed facility and increase its current VIP ward to 50 beds to meet growing demand for healthcare services.

In his remarks at the ceremony, the Special Guest of Honor who doubles as the Minister for Education and Member of Parliament for Tamale South, Hon. Haruna Iddrisu, commended Chief Dr. Doli-Wura Zakaria and the leadership of Aisha Hospital for the investment and vision that have resulted in the expansion of specialist healthcare services in Northern Ghana.

Public accounts of the ceremony confirm that the Minister praised the Founder and subsequently commissioned the newly established Dialysis Unit, formally opening it to serve patients.

The Minister’s remarks placed the achievement within the broader importance of expanding access to quality healthcare in Northern Ghana. The establishment of specialised services such as IVF and dialysis locally represents an important contribution to reducing the long-standing need for patients and their families to travel to other parts of the country in search of treatment.

His presence also carried particular significance for the Founder and management of Aisha Hospital. In his address, Chief Dr. Doli-Wura Zakaria acknowledged the confidence and encouragement Hon.

Haruna Iddrisu has expressed in the hospital and its development over the years, describing him affectionately as “Leader.”

The hospital had specifically invited Hon. Haruna Iddrisu as Special Guest of Honour in recognition of his longstanding commitment to philanthropy and improving people’s lives, noting that his participation in the ceremony would reinforce the shared objective of expanding access to quality specialist healthcare.

The ceremony consequently became more than the commissioning of physical infrastructure. It highlighted what can be achieved when entrepreneurship, private investment, medical expertise and public leadership converge around the healthcare needs of communities.

Chief Dr. Doli-Wura Zakaria also underscored the importance of collaboration in the hospital’s rapid development. Aisha Hospital is working with renal specialists from India, IVF specialists from Accra and an ophthalmology specialist based in Savannah, bringing together expertise from different locations to support the hospital’s growing specialist services.

For the Founder, however, what has been achieved so far represents only the beginning.

By 2030, Aisha Hospital aspires to establish more than 30 specialist healthcare centres, with the broader objective of positioning Northern Ghana as a recognised destination for medical tourism serving both local and international patients. The ambitious expansion is also projected to generate more than 2,500 employment opportunities, creating an important connection between healthcare investment, employment creation and the socioeconomic development of Northern Ghana.

This ambition is particularly significant in a part of the country where access to certain specialist medical services has historically remained limited. For decades, patients requiring some forms of advanced treatment have had to travel south, often at enormous financial and emotional cost to themselves and their families.

Aisha Hospital’s expansion therefore speaks to a larger question of equity in Ghana’s healthcare system where a person’s geographical location should not determine whether he or she can conveniently access lifesaving or life-changing medical care.

The birth of the hospital’s first IVF baby brings an especially human dimension to that mission. Behind every successful fertility treatment is a family whose dream of parenthood may have been accompanied by years of uncertainty, disappointment and financial sacrifice. The arrival of the baby therefore represents much more than a medical statistic. It is the fulfilment of a family’s hope and evidence of the possibilities that become available when specialist healthcare is brought closer to underserved communities.

The Dialysis Unit carries a similarly powerful story. For patients living with kidney disease, dialysis is not an optional medical convenience but often an essential and recurring treatment. Bringing that service closer to communities in Northern Ghana has the potential to save patients the cost, exhaustion and disruption associated with travelling long distances repeatedly for care.

Chief Dr. Doli-Wura Zakaria expressed profound appreciation to the hospital’s Board of Directors, management, staff, medical partners, patients and everyone who has supported the institution since its establishment, crediting their trust and commitment for bringing the hospital to what he described as a defining moment.

“The true measure of a hospital is the number of lives it touches and the hope it restores,” he said.

From a 92-bed hospital established in October 2023 to an institution now delivering advanced fertility treatment and dialysis services, with oncology services, a 250-bed expansion and dozens of specialist centres envisioned for the future, Aisha Hospital’s trajectory represents an ambitious attempt to change the landscape of specialist healthcare in Northern Ghana.

The August 15 ceremony therefore represented far more than the celebration of two institutional accomplishments. It brought together healthcare, innovation, entrepreneurship, private investment, employment creation and regional development around a single message: Northern Ghana deserves access to the same quality of specialist healthcare available anywhere else.

For one family, the occasion celebrated the precious arrival of a child made possible through IVF. For kidney patients, it marked the opening of another avenue to lifesaving treatment. For the management and staff of Aisha Hospital, it represented another major step towards an ambitious healthcare vision.

And for Northern Ghana, it was a powerful reminder that transformational institutions do not necessarily have to emerge elsewhere before reaching the north. Sometimes, they can be built in the north, by people committed to the north, while serving Ghana and the world.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.