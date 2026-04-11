Don’t consume fish or seafood from Tema Shipyard until further notice – FDA warns

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has advised the public not to consume, harvest, or purchase fish or seafood from the Tema Shipyard or adjacent areas until further notice.

The alert follows the recent discovery of dead fish within a 50-metre radius of the main unloading ramp at the site.

In a joint release copied to Ghana News Agency on Saturday, the FDA, Fisheries Commission, Tema Metropolitan Assembly, and the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service said the area had been secured as investigation continued to determine the cause.

The incident was first reported on April 6, between 0500 and 0600 hours, the release said.

It said fish from certified cold-chain markets outside the affected zone remained safe when cooked to an internal temperature of 63°C or above.

"There is no evidence so far of deliberate sabotage or an immediate widespread health emergency. Between 60 and 80 fish samples, and some water samples have been collected under chain-of-custody protocols for priority laboratory testing," it added.

The Authority urged the public to report sightings of dead or distressed fish to the FDA through the Hotline: 0551 112 224/5 or the nearest FDA offices.

"Anyone who has consumed fish from the area and is experiencing nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, dizziness, or skin irritation should seek immediate medical attention and inform his or her healthcare provider of the potential exposure," it added.

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