Tema Shipyard reclaims regional edge with 55% growth, renewed confidence

Audio By Carbonatix
The Tema Shipyard and Drydock Limited (TSY), one of Africa’s largest and most strategically positioned drydock and ship repair facilities, is experiencing a decisive revival, with shipowners returning, revenues rising, and confidence firmly restored under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer Alhaji Osman Sulemana.
Appointed with the full confidence of President John Dramani Mahama, Mr. Sulemana has led a disciplined and results-driven turnaround that is now visibly transforming the Shipyard. His leadership reflects and justifies that confidence—translating policy intent into measurable performance and renewed industrial relevance.
Within a single year, TSY has recorded over 55% revenue growth, driven by improved operational efficiency, stronger commercial focus, and a renewed commitment to client satisfaction. ￼ What was once a struggling facility is now an active, high-performing industrial yard attracting vessels from across the region.
Critically, shipowners are returning
Vessels that had long diverted to competing shipyards in the sub-region are now docking once again at Tema, drawn by faster turnaround times, improved technical execution, and a clear shift in management culture. One regional fleet operator recently noted: “Tema Shipyard today is unrecognizable from what it used to be. The efficiency, professionalism, and delivery timelines have improved significantly. We are confident bringing our vessels back.”
This renewed confidence is being reinforced by a reconstituted Board chaired by Dr. Sipa Yankey, whose strategic oversight has strengthened governance, accountability, and long-term planning. Together, Management and Board are repositioning TSY not merely as a repair facility, but as a modern maritime and industrial hub serving West Africa and beyond.
The Shipyard’s scale remains unmatched in the region. Originally designed as one of the largest drydock facilities between Southern Europe and Southern Africa, TSY’s infrastructure, location within the Tema Port enclave, and expansive industrial footprint place it at the center of Ghana’s maritime future. ￼
With a clear strategic plan, TSY is expanding beyond traditional ship repair into fabrication, offshore services, and shipbuilding—creating multiple revenue streams and positioning itself for sustained profitability and regional leadership.
Against this backdrop of transformation, TSY has firmly dismissed recent claims suggesting any involvement in fish farming or fish sales. Management describes these reports as entirely false and misleading, emphasizing that the Shipyard remains a dedicated maritime engineering and industrial services facility, with no engagement in aquaculture or fish trading.
The narrative at Tema Shipyard has changed.
Ships are returning. Systems are working. Revenues are rising. And leadership is delivering.
Backed by the vision of President Mahama, executed by CEO Osman Sulemana, and guided by a strong Board under Dr. Sipa Yankey, Tema Shipyard is no longer rebuilding—it is leading.
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