Mahama cuts sod for construction of 24-Hour Economy Market at Asesewa

President John Dramani Mahama has cut the sod for construction works to begin on the 24-Hour Economy Model Market at Asesewa in the Eastern Region.

This, hopefully, would restore the Asesewa Market as the central economic market of the nation.

The sod cutting ceremony formed part of the President’s Two-day Resetting Ghana Agenda Tour of the Eastern Region.

The Tour, which is the third after that of the Bono and Savannah Regions, would afford citizens, led by their traditional leaders, the opportunity to engage the President directly to provide feedback on his policy initiatives, the impact of these initiatives on their daily lives, ongoing development projects, and concerns that need redress.

Speaking at the sod cutting of the 24-Hour Economy Model Market at Asesewa, President Mahama said historically, the Asesewa had been a market town for many years, and that the Market was founded as far back as 1935.

“When we were growing up as young children, some of our primary school readers were mentioning Asesewa market. They talked of Mr. Danso, the lorry driver, and how he used to drive his truck to bring market women to the Asesewa market.” The President said.

“Over the years, the infrastructure of the market has not been developed. And so, the popularity of the market that used to be high in the 1960s and 1970s has declined a bit.”

President Mahama said in the year 2016, when he was fighting for re-election as President for a second term, he made a very firm promise to develop the Asesewa market when he was geven the chance.

He said the 261 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) of the country were being blessed with these modern markets, and that the markets were meant to accelerate the development of the economic activities in their districts.

Touching on the Asesewa 24-Hour Economy Model Market, the President said the market was going to have 100 lockable stores, 150 opened stores, so that those who do not need to lock up, can sell in the opened stores.

It will also have facilities such as a Police Station, a Fire Station, a kindergarten for the children of market women to attend, a women’s bank, a clinic and 36 warehouses.

“This market is going to be transformative. It’s going to bring back the reputation of Asesewa as an economic center, as a market centre,” he said.

“I am happy that we have been able to find this size of land right in the middle of Asesewa to be able to build this market.” The President said.

“I believe that this, combined with the old Asesewa Market will raise Asesewa’s reputation back as a central economic market.”

With regards to water supply to Asesewa, the President said the water project that pulled water from Kpong sent it directly to Koforidua and did not serve the communities along the way.

He said during his previous administration, they tried to correct that injustice and that they drew the pipeline all the way to the District Assembly.

“Unfortunately, we lost power (in 2016) and we left. I didn’t know that I would come back as President many years later and find that the Asesewa water project has not been completed. Nene, water is life,” he said.

“I want to assure you, as a son of Asesewa, we’ll continue that project and make sure that we bring the water to you. And not only Asesewa, surrounding towns all the way towards Koforidua will also benefit from the water.”

He said they were doing major road construction all over the country and that Asesewa roads would be placed under the World Bank programme for feeder roads.

“…Let us get Asesewa’s share of those roads for you. And so, I can assure you, we are going to add the feeder roads in Asesewa to this project so that we can improve the road network to make the best use of the Market,” he said.

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