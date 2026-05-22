Regional

President Mahama assures Savannah Region of imminent electrification works

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  22 May 2026 1:29pm
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President John Dramani Mahama has assured residents of the Savannah Region that ongoing electrification projects in the area will soon commence as the government intensifies efforts to improve infrastructure alongside its STEM education agenda.

Speaking during a visit to inspect the implementation of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education at Sawla Primary School, the President acknowledged concerns raised by traditional leaders over persistent electricity challenges in the region.

He disclosed that the Minister for Energy and Green Transition had confirmed that contracts for the electrification projects had already been awarded, with contractors having visited project sites and begun mobilisation ahead of construction.

According to the President, construction and installation works are expected to begin within the next month as part of efforts to expand electricity access in underserved communities across the region.

President Mahama noted that the Savannah Region remains one of the most underserved areas in terms of electricity supply and stressed the government’s commitment to bridging the development gap and ensuring equitable access to infrastructure nationwide.

He further emphasised that reliable electricity is essential to the successful implementation of STEM education and broader socio-economic development.

“We are determined to ensure that no region is left behind. Electrification works will begin very soon, and contractors are already mobilising to the site,” he said.

“Savannah has lagged in electricity access for too long. That gap must be closed as part of our national development agenda,” he added.

“If we want STEM education to succeed, then reliable electricity is not optional — it is essential for learning and innovation,” the President noted.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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