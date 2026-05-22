National Service Authority open to strategic partnerships – Ruth Dela Seddoh

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director-General of the National Service Authority, Ruth Dela Seddoh, has called for stronger collaboration between the Authority and key organisations to advance youth development and support Ghana’s broader development agenda.
Speaking at an agribusiness forum organised by AgricWealth Ghana in Sunyani on Friday, she stressed that addressing youth unemployment and related challenges requires coordinated efforts among institutions across both the public and private sectors.
She explained that strategic partnerships would help equip National Service personnel and graduates with practical skills and entrepreneurial capacity, particularly in agriculture and other key areas of the economy.
“The National Service Authority remains open to strategic partnerships that will provide opportunities for Service personnel and graduates to acquire employable skills and entrepreneurial capacity within the agricultural sector,” she said.
She further noted that the Authority has in recent times, expanded collaboration with organisations such as the Mastercard Foundation, selected banks, and other partners aimed at improving service delivery and enhancing opportunities for national service personnel across the country.
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