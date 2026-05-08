Eastern Regional NSA PRO laments poor conditions of service 

Screenshot

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Eastern Regional National Sports Authority (NSA), Priscilla Oduro Antwi, has complained about the conditions of service at the institution.

Oduro Antwi has lamented on the treatment of the NSA workers in the regional outlining the struggles they go through to ensure they discharge their duties.

According to her, the workers sometimes cough up money to ensure things are working well at the office.

“I have to use a tricycle every time. We have no car at the regional NSA, it’s sad, she said.

“There are 33 districts in the Eastern Region and we have to work in all of these districts but because of vehicular challenges, we are always based in Koforidua. Even money for operations we don’t have, we always use our own money to execute our operations. We sometimes contribute monies to pay for pre-paid for office use when the lights go off.”

She called on the media to speak out about the challenges of the regional NSA to ensure they also receive support to aid their work.

“[The media] is the mouthpiece that can speak for us to get help,” she added.

“It’s always the Municipal Assembly that we resort to help us with our events. It has gone to the extent that when people see the NSA, they feel we are there to beg for assistance.”

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.