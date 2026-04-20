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National Service remains mandatory — NSA reiterates

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  20 April 2026 10:13am
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The National Service Authority has reiterated that national service remains compulsory for all graduates in Ghana.

The Deputy Director-General of the Authority, Moses Dok Nach Kpeungu, stressed that completing national service is a legal requirement before graduates can enter formal employment.

"It is mandatory for everybody to do national service. Unless otherwise, you fall under the exemption category. Otherwise, you are mandated by law and failure to do national service, employers are not supposed to employ anybody who hasn't done national service," he said.

He noted that some individuals and employers remain unaware of the legal requirement, particularly the need to verify national service certificates before recruitment.

"There are people who don't know that national service is mandatory; there are others who also don't know that if you are employing somebody, it is a fundamental requirement for you to inspect the person's national service certificate," he added.

According to Lt Col Kpeungu, the Authority will soon embark on a nationwide campaign to raise awareness and ensure compliance among both employers and job seekers.

He cautioned employers against recruiting individuals who have not undertaken national service, warning that such practices contravene the legal framework governing graduate employment in Ghana.

Lt Col Kpeungu made the remarks during an interview on the Super Morning Show on Joy FM, where discussions focused on compliance with national service regulations.

READ ALSO: Employers hiring staff without National Service certificates risk sanctions – NSA

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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