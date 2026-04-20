Employers hiring staff without National Service certificates risk sanctions – NSA

Audio By Carbonatix
Employers who recruit staff without valid National Service certificates could face sanctions, the National Service Authority (NSA) has warned, as it intensifies efforts to enforce compliance in both the public and private sectors.
Deputy Director General in charge of Operations, Lieutenant Colonel Moses Dok Nach Kpeungu, issued the warning during an interview on Joy FM’s Super Morning Show, where he stressed that employing persons who have not fulfilled the mandatory national service requirement is a punishable offence under Ghanaian law.
“It is an offence, or it’s a crime to employ somebody without a national service certificate,” he stated.
His comments come amid renewed efforts by the Authority to tighten oversight of the national service scheme, which has for years faced criticism over ghost names, payroll fraud and weak enforcement of placement rules.
Lt. Col. Kpeungu, however, said the Authority’s immediate focus is not prosecution, but education and compliance.
According to him, many employers and workers may not fully understand the legal requirement to present a valid certificate before being hired. As a result, the NSA is engaging institutions and giving them time to regularise the status of affected employees.
“We are not saying dismiss them from your institution, but we need to regularise it,” he explained.
He added that employers with staff whose records are not in order should contact the Authority so the matter can be resolved administratively before punitive steps are considered.
National service remains a mandatory one-year programme for many graduates from accredited tertiary institutions in Ghana and is often required before permanent employment in several sectors.
Latest Stories
-
What 8 years in the wilderness taught me about Business in Ghana
28 minutes
-
NSA deploys nearly 100,000 personnel nationwide for 2026
29 minutes
-
29,000 Service Personnel in private sector — NSA pushes employer compliance
31 minutes
-
Jinapor announces WhatsApp system for reporting power faults and outages
40 minutes
-
National Service Authority cuts payroll from GH₵1.6bn to GH₵700m after ghost names cleanup
50 minutes
-
Employers hiring staff without National Service certificates risk sanctions – NSA
57 minutes
-
Stonebwoy’s rise cannot be reduced to one claim
1 hour
-
The world in crisis, the world in transition: The UN and the weight of the next secretary-general
2 hours
-
Ghanaian Silas Boateng elected President of the Middle Temple Young Barristers’ Association
2 hours
-
Togo deepens diplomatic ties with Sahel States Alliance
2 hours
-
Cover-up will hurt NPRA more than original allegations – Dr Bomfeh
2 hours
-
Republic of Congo’s prime minister Makosso resigns
2 hours
-
Ghana’s first female world boxing champion Abigail Quartey seeks new management
2 hours
-
Seidu Suraj credits Dreams FC for form after FA Cup heroics
3 hours
-
Why every Ghanaian must support the Free Primary Health Care Programme
3 hours