‘This is all we have’ – David Accam backs Ghana’s World Cup Squad

Ghana Black Stars Wales

Former Black Stars winger David Accam has backed Coach Carlos Queiroz's 26-man squad for the World Cup, insisting the team has enough quality to do well at the tournament.

Speaking to JoySports, Accam acknowledged the concerns surrounding the squad but maintained that the current group represents Ghana's best available option.

“This is all we have and, with the exception of two or three players, any of the players can be dropped and it wouldn't be a big deal to bring another player to replace them.

"This is all we have. With the squad we have, I think there's a lot of players with exceptional qualities. On paper and also on form, I don't think people have confidence, but as a player I know the exceptional qualities most of them have and my expectation is that they show the qualities they have,” he said.

Accam believes the players must now prove themselves and win over supporters who remain unconvinced.

“At the moment most Ghanaians don't have confidence in the players, but I know the exceptional qualities they have. My expectation is that they show the qualities they have and show Ghanaians why they are playing at the highest level,” he added.

The former Ghana international further challenged the players to replicate their club form in national team colours.

“That's why they play for teams in Europe because, as a Ghanaian, it's not easy to get a contract in Europe. If you are there, it means they saw something in you. We Ghanaians have to see it more,” Accam stated.

The Black Stars will kick off their World Cup campaign against Panama in Toronto on June 17 before facing England and Croatia in their remaining group matches.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.