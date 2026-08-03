Ghana Gas delivers strong 2025 results with 97% profit growth; Jinapor urges continued investment

Audio By Carbonatix
The Minister for Energy and Green Transition, Dr John Abdulai Jinapor, has commended Ghana National Gas Limited Company (Ghana Gas) for its strong operational and financial performance, describing the company as a key contributor to Ghana’s energy security and industrial growth.
He made the remarks on Thursday, July 30, at the 8th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Ghana Gas held at the Palms by Eagles Conference Room, where shareholders considered the company’s 2025 Annual Report and Financial Statements.
Mr Jinapor said the company recorded significant progress during the period under review, including increased gas processing and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) production, alongside a 97 per cent growth in net profit.
According to him, the performance highlights Ghana Gas’ strategic importance in supporting government’s Gas-to-Power agenda and ensuring a stable supply of natural gas to power generation and other sectors of the economy.
“Ghana Gas delivered strong results, recording growth in gas processing and LPG production, alongside an impressive 97% increase in net profit. These achievements reaffirm the Company’s vital role in strengthening Ghana’s energy security and supporting the Government’s Gas-to-Power agenda,” he stated.
The Energy Minister, however, urged the company to continue improving operational reliability, expand critical infrastructure and pursue sustainable investments to meet the country’s growing energy needs.
He stressed that a resilient energy sector is essential for industrialisation, job creation and broader economic development, assuring that the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition would continue working with Ghana Gas to strengthen its capacity.
The AGM provided an opportunity for stakeholders to assess the company’s achievements, review its financial performance and consider strategic measures to sustain its contribution to Ghana’s energy sector.
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