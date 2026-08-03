Zoomlion assures MMDA fumigation workers of payment of salary arrears

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has assured workers under the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) Fumigation Project that all outstanding salary arrears will be paid once the company receives the necessary funds from the project.

In a press statement issued on Monday, August 3, 2026, the company acknowledged growing concerns among workers over delays in the payment of their salaries, describing the situation as regrettable and assuring affected staff that management remains committed to settling all legitimate arrears.

According to the company, the delays were caused by the late release of funds under the MMDA Fumigation Project and do not reflect its long-standing record of meeting its obligations to employees.

"Management wishes to assure all affected workers that the company fully appreciates the challenges associated with the delay and remains committed to ensuring that every legitimate outstanding payment is made as soon as the necessary funds are received," the statement said.

Zoomlion noted that for more than 15 years it has consistently paid employees and field operatives engaged under the nationwide fumigation project, stressing that the current situation is an exception rather than the norm.

The company explained that it has remained in continuous engagement with the Government of Ghana and the various Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to facilitate the release of the outstanding funds.

"These engagements have been constructive, and we have received assurances that the necessary processes are being finalised to enable disbursement of the funds," the statement added.

Management further gave what it described as an unequivocal assurance that workers would receive all outstanding payments immediately after the funds are released.

"Management wishes to state clearly, and without reservation, that all arrears owed to our workers under the project will be settled promptly once these outstanding payments are received," it stated.

The company also expressed appreciation to workers for their patience and continued dedication despite the challenges, acknowledging the hardship caused by the delays.

"We are deeply grateful for the patience, understanding and unwavering dedication our workers have shown throughout this period. We recognise the hardship any delay in payment can cause, and we do not take their continued commitment for granted," the statement said.

It added that the workers' efforts had been "instrumental in safeguarding public health through sustained vector control and environmental sanitation interventions in communities across the country."

While recognising the constitutional right of workers to express their concerns peacefully, Zoomlion appealed for calm as discussions continue to resolve the issue.

"The company therefore appeals to all affected workers to remain calm and to continue placing their confidence in the ongoing engagements aimed at bringing this matter to a successful conclusion," it said.

The company also reaffirmed its longstanding partnership with the Government of Ghana, the Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies and its workforce, expressing confidence that the matter would soon be resolved through continued dialogue and cooperation.

It reiterated its commitment to the welfare of its employees and to delivering quality environmental sanitation services in support of national development.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.