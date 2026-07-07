Zoomlion deploys personnel, equipment to support Mahama’s national clean-up exercise

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has announced its full support for President John Dramani Mahama’s National General Clean-Up Exercise aimed at restoring sanitation in flood-affected parts of the country.

The exercise, scheduled for Friday, July 10, and Saturday, July 11, 2026, forms part of the government’s efforts to improve environmental cleanliness and protect public health following the recent floods.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, July 8, Zoomlion described the President’s intervention as timely and pledged to deploy its nationwide resources to ensure the success of the exercise.

“We commend His Excellency President John Dramani Mahama for this bold, timely, and decisive intervention following the recent floods. The directive demonstrates strong leadership and a renewed national commitment to protecting lives, safeguarding public health, and restoring environmental sanitation in our communities,” the company stated.

The waste management company said it had already begun activating its operational structures after discussions with the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

According to Zoomlion, its regional, district, and municipal offices across the country have been mobilised, with personnel, equipment and logistics being deployed to support Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) and affected communities.

“As Ghana's foremost waste management company and a trusted partner in environmental sanitation for over two decades, Zoomlion Ghana Limited is fully prepared and committed to supporting the successful implementation of this important national exercise,” the statement said.

As part of its contribution, the company will provide sanitation personnel, waste collection trucks, skip containers, compactors and other heavy-duty equipment to support the clean-up.

Zoomlion will also assist with the evacuation and safe disposal of waste and silt, desilting of drains and waterways, cleaning of roads, markets, lorry parks, public spaces and drainage channels.

The company added that it would undertake comprehensive disinfection and sanitisation exercises in flood-affected public areas to minimise the risk of disease outbreaks.

Beyond the two-day exercise, Zoomlion assured government and the public that it would continue supporting affected communities where necessary.

“Zoomlion further assures the Government that our operations will extend beyond the two-day national exercise where necessary, working closely with the relevant authorities to ensure that affected communities are restored to safe and healthy conditions,” it noted.

The company further called for collective participation, stressing that improving sanitation and preventing future disasters require a shared national effort.

“The devastating floods have once again reminded us that environmental sanitation is a shared national responsibility. Preventing future disasters requires sustained collaboration among government institutions, private sector organisations, traditional authorities, civil society, and every Ghanaian citizen,” the statement added.

Zoomlion urged residents, community leaders, businesses, institutions and civil society organisations to actively participate in the exercise to help build a cleaner and safer country.

“Together, let us answer the President's call. Let us clean our communities, protect our environment, and safeguard our future,” the company concluded.

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