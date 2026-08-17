Young Cocoa Farmers petition Mahama over funding, producer price and start date for new cocoa season

The Young Cocoa Farmers Association has petitioned President John Dramani Mahama to urgently provide clarity on key policies ahead of the 2026/2027 cocoa purchasing season.

The association says uncertainty over funding, producer prices, the opening date for the new season and proposed changes to the cocoa sector is creating anxiety among farmers and making it difficult for them to plan for the coming season.

In a petition to the President, the group said the difficulties experienced during the 2025/2026 season left many cocoa farmers financially distressed and uncertain about the future of their livelihoods.

According to the association, some farmers struggled to meet household expenses, pay school fees, access healthcare and maintain their farms because of difficulties in selling their produce and accessing income.

The Young Cocoa Farmers Association said one of the major challenges during the previous season was the inability of some Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) and purchasing clerks to raise sufficient funds to purchase cocoa beans from farmers.

It said the problem was particularly pronounced during the minor season, when farmers traditionally depend on buyers for advances and credit to sustain their farms until the main harvest.

“Many Licensed Buying Companies (LBCs) and purchasing clerks did not have adequate funds to purchase cocoa beans from farmers during the minor season,” the association said.

It warned that the inability of buyers to provide the needed financing had placed significant financial pressure on farming households and could threaten the sustainability of cocoa production.

The association is also seeking clarity on whether the producer price of cocoa will remain stable or be reduced in the 2026/2027 season.

It wants the government to provide information on the official producer price ahead of the new season, arguing that farmers need certainty to make decisions on farm investments, labour arrangements, input purchases and production targets.

The group also asked the government to clarify the policy under which cocoa farmers are expected to receive 70% of the value of cocoa.

The Young Cocoa Farmers Association further called for direct engagement with farmers on the 2026 Cocoa Bill.

It wants government to explain the key provisions of the proposed legislation, its implications for farmers and the benefits they stand to gain from the new framework.

The association said meaningful engagement with farmers would help address uncertainty and ensure that those at the centre of the cocoa industry understand proposed policy changes.

The group is asking President Mahama's government to ensure adequate funds are available throughout the 2026/2027 purchasing season and to put measures in place to prevent a recurrence of the financing challenges experienced during the previous season.

It also wants the government to announce the official commencement date for the new cocoa purchasing season.

The farmers stressed that cocoa remains a major source of livelihood for hundreds of thousands of Ghanaian households and a significant contributor to the country's export earnings.

They therefore urged the government to provide timely information and policy certainty to enable farmers to plan effectively.

“Farmers deserve prices that reflect the true cost of production and provide a reasonable return on our investment,” the association said.

The petition was signed by the Executive Secretary of the Young Cocoa Farmers Association, Madam Adwoa Mensah, and its Convenor, Martin Adu.

The association said it remains hopeful that the government will engage cocoa farmers and other stakeholders before the start of the new purchasing season to restore confidence in the sector.

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