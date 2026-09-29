Mahama outlines thinking behind the Accra Reset

President John Dramani Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, has outlined the thinking behind the Accra Reset and Ghana’s broader vision for a more self-reliant and integrated Africa.

A statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said President Mahama said the Accra Reset was prompted by the withdrawal of $174 million in programmed development support, including a $74 million annual gap in the health sector, exposing vulnerabilities in critical areas such as medical research, HIV testing and PEPFAR-supported programmes.

He said the experience reinforced the need for African health sovereignty, with the continent building its own capacity to produce medicines and vaccines rather than remaining dependent on external supply chains.

President Mahama also addressed the security challenges confronting the Sahel, tracing the escalation of instability to the aftermath of the Libya conflict, the proliferation of arms and the movement of terrorist groups into the region.

He stressed that subsequent military coups should be understood within this broader security context.

On relations between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), President Mahama called for continued dialogue and the rebuilding of bridges, noting that the fight against terrorism requires regional and international cooperation.

He said Ghana is strengthening surveillance and intelligence-sharing with neighbouring countries as part of efforts to protect its borders.

Looking ahead to Ghana’s 2027 AU Chairmanship, President Mahama said Ghana intends to make the chairmanship impactful, with priorities including advancing regional integration, facilitating the movement of goods across Africa and supporting continental efforts to promote peace and security.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.