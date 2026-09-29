Mahama outlines thinking behind the Accra Reset

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, has outlined the thinking behind the Accra Reset and Ghana’s broader vision for a more self-reliant and integrated Africa.
A statement issued by Ghana’s Presidency said President Mahama said the Accra Reset was prompted by the withdrawal of $174 million in programmed development support, including a $74 million annual gap in the health sector, exposing vulnerabilities in critical areas such as medical research, HIV testing and PEPFAR-supported programmes.
He said the experience reinforced the need for African health sovereignty, with the continent building its own capacity to produce medicines and vaccines rather than remaining dependent on external supply chains.
President Mahama also addressed the security challenges confronting the Sahel, tracing the escalation of instability to the aftermath of the Libya conflict, the proliferation of arms and the movement of terrorist groups into the region.
He stressed that subsequent military coups should be understood within this broader security context.
On relations between ECOWAS and the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), President Mahama called for continued dialogue and the rebuilding of bridges, noting that the fight against terrorism requires regional and international cooperation.
He said Ghana is strengthening surveillance and intelligence-sharing with neighbouring countries as part of efforts to protect its borders.
Looking ahead to Ghana’s 2027 AU Chairmanship, President Mahama said Ghana intends to make the chairmanship impactful, with priorities including advancing regional integration, facilitating the movement of goods across Africa and supporting continental efforts to promote peace and security.
Latest Stories
-
Aayalolo expansion targets private car users, not trotro operators – Mahama Ayariga
1 minute
-
KNUST, GMTF explore AI partnership to transform healthcare delivery
6 minutes
-
MTTD records 9,000 preventable crashes, over 900 deaths in eight months
11 minutes
-
UN Secretary-General expresses optimism about future, pledges support for Mahama, AU
16 minutes
-
Ghana’s desalination lesson: A water project must work on paper and at the tap
31 minutes
-
Bawumia calls for paradigm shift in Ghana’s healthcare policies after GMA engagement
37 minutes
-
77 aspirants pick NDC nomination forms in Sunyani West
41 minutes
-
Mahama holds talks with China Vice President Han Zheng in New York
46 minutes
-
Patriotic Intellectuals-TTU endorses John Boadu for NPP National Chairman
49 minutes
-
Mahama links Accra Reset to Africa’s push for health sovereignty
55 minutes
-
Mahama outlines thinking behind the Accra Reset
1 hour
-
GNFS responds to two separate fire incidents in Greater Accra
1 hour
-
Teachers in Sekondi -Takoradi join in nationwide strike
1 hour
-
New York Times executive fatally shot allegedly by elderly in-laws
2 hours
-
Teacher Payment Crisis: GES races to protect academic calendar
3 hours