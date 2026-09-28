Aayalolo to operate contra-flow on three major Accra corridors

The Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs has introduced a contra-flow arrangement for Aayalolo Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) services on three major routes leading into Accra’s Central Business District (CBD).

The initiative takes effect from Tuesday, September 29, and will be implemented during peak commuting periods, from 6 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm.

The corridors are Amasaman–Accra, Adenta–Accra, and Kasoa–Accra, all of which record heavy traffic during peak hours.

Under the arrangement, portions of the selected roads will be temporarily reconfigured to create dedicated contra-flow lanes for authorised Aayalolo buses travelling in the priority direction.

The Ministry has stressed that the designated lanes will be exclusively reserved for Ayalolo BRT services.

Private vehicles, taxis, trotros, commercial vehicles and other unauthorised road users will not be allowed to use the lanes.

In a statement issued on Monday, September 28, the Ministry said the intervention forms part of measures to improve public transport services, ease congestion and provide more dependable mobility for commuters travelling to and from the CBD.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service, the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive (GAPTE) and the Department of Urban Roads (DUR).

The MTTD will deploy personnel to key locations and major intersections along the affected routes to manage traffic and enforce compliance with the contra-flow arrangement.

The government anticipates that the initiative will improve the punctuality of Ayalolo services, shorten journey times and help reduce congestion on major approaches to the CBD.

It also hopes the intervention will encourage more commuters to opt for mass public transportation while reducing the pressure created by the high volume of private vehicles on the roads.

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