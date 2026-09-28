Akwasi Opong-Fosu proposes ‘3Vs’ plan for NDC grassroots empowerment and economic viability

Audio By Carbonatix
Akwasi Opong-Fosu, a contender for the National Chairmanship of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has proposed a grassroots empowerment framework centred on Votes, Voice and Viability.
The proposal, described as the “3Vs”, is aimed at strengthening the role of branch and constituency members while creating opportunities for them to improve their economic prospects beyond election periods.
The proposal was presented during an engagement with NDC branch members on Thursday, September 24, 2026.
Under the Votes component, Mr Opong-Fosu proposes greater recognition and support for branch and constituency members whose mobilisation efforts contribute to the party’s electoral strength.
The Voice component seeks to give grassroots members a clearer role in shaping party decisions, including a mechanism through which proposals from branches and constituencies can reach regional and national leadership and receive responses.
The third component, Viability, focuses on improving the economic prospects of members and strengthening constituency structures so they can remain financially sustainable between elections.
Under the proposal, constituencies would identify business opportunities based on their local economies and help interested members access skills training, apprenticeships, mentorship and markets.
The proposal also envisages support for the establishment of lawful, member-owned businesses and cooperatives, with proper ownership structures and financial records.
Mr Opong-Fosu is proposing the establishment of a Business Development Directorate at the party’s headquarters to coordinate constituency-level business activities.
The directorate would provide technical support, connect local structures with credible partners and promote accountability in the management of the businesses.
However, the proposal would allow individual constituencies to determine the activities most suitable for their local circumstances.
Mr Opong-Fosu said the engagement reinforced the need for grassroots empowerment to extend beyond election campaigns.
He linked the proposal to the NDC’s stated theme of “Restoration, Renewal and Resetting”, arguing that the concept should also apply to the relationship between the party’s leadership and its grassroots.
Under his framework, restoration would involve rebuilding trust in grassroots leadership, renewal would focus on improving members’ economic prospects, while resetting would involve changing how the party supports its members and constituency structures between elections.
The proposal is intended to be implemented across constituencies rather than through a pilot programme.
Mr Opong-Fosu’s campaign, AOF4C – Akwasi Opong-Fosu for Chairman, says the framework is designed to make grassroots structures more economically viable while giving members a stronger role in the party’s decision-making processes.
Latest Stories
-
AFCON 2027Q:‘Qualifying for one or two tournaments is not a sign of success’ – Carlos Queiroz
59 seconds
-
Baffour Awuah sues Akwatia MP, Blakk Rasta over alleged false statements
4 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: Alexander Djiku ruled out of Gambia game with injury
9 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: The god of football is results – Carlos Queiroz
12 minutes
-
Africa will not be forced to choose sides in global power rivalry – Ablakwa
15 minutes
-
NPP demands review of GH¢2,650 cocoa price, questions statutory calculation
17 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: ‘Better to stay home if you’re coming to complain about absent players’ – Carlos Queiroz
18 minutes
-
First Deputy Minority Whip files private members’ motion for inquiry into Ghana-linked narcotics seizures
19 minutes
-
KMA spearheads construction of new Kumasi Central Divisional Police Headquarters, seeks support for relocation
21 minutes
-
Photos: GAF begins documentation and physical screening for 2026/27 enlistment
21 minutes
-
Three arrested over alleged kidnapping and murder of 33-year-old in Accra
23 minutes
-
Alan Kyerematen calls for end to political ‘duopoly’ ahead of 2028 election
23 minutes
-
Wrestler Benjamin Satterley, known as Pac, dies aged 40
24 minutes
-
AFCON 2027Q: There’s no problem with the Black Stars – Carlos Queiroz
29 minutes
-
Ghana hotels see revenue per room fall by 19% between November 2024 and January 2025 – GSS
35 minutes