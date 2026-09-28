Photos: GAF begins documentation and physical screening for 2026/27 enlistment

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has commenced its Documentation and Body Selection Exercise for applicants seeking enlistment into the Ghana Military Academy for the 2026/2027 intake.

The exercise, being conducted at the Air Force Base in Accra, forms part of the selection process for applicants who have progressed to the documentation and physical assessment stage.

Prospective cadets are undergoing verification and authentication of their academic certificates and other relevant documents, alongside the required physical assessment.

The GAF had scheduled the three-day exercise from September 28 to 30, following the closure of the online application process on September 23. Qualified applicants were notified by text message of their assigned centres, reporting dates and other instructions.

Applicants in the Southern Sector are reporting to the Nicholson Stadium at the Air Force Base in Accra, while those in the Northern Sector are being screened at the 4 Infantry Battalion, Uaddara Barracks, Kumasi.

The documentation and body selection exercise is intended to establish whether applicants meet the prescribed requirements before they proceed to subsequent stages of the military enlistment process.

The GAF has urged qualified applicants to adhere to the instructions communicated to them and report to their designated centres on the specified dates.

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