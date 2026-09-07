GAF clears 175.6km corridor for Accra-Kumasi Expressway ahead of schedule

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has completed the clearance of 175.6 kilometres of right-of-way for the proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway, finishing the preparatory exercise one week ahead of schedule.

The operation, which was expected to take 20 weeks, was completed in 19 weeks through collaboration between GAF engineers and officials from the Ministries of Defence, Finance, and Roads and Highways.

The clearance is expected to pave the way for the next phase of preparations towards the major road project.

The achievement has highlighted the engineering capabilities of the Ghana Armed Forces and its increasing involvement in major national infrastructure initiatives.

The GAF Engineers described the milestone as “delivering on mission ahead of schedule” and reaffirmed their commitment to engineering excellence and staying “one step ahead.”

The completed clearance represents a significant milestone in preparations for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway, one of Ghana’s major planned road infrastructure projects.

The collaboration between the Armed Forces and the relevant ministries is expected to support efforts to advance the project and improve connectivity along the Accra-Kumasi corridor.

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