Photos: GAF hands over 175.6km right-of-way for Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction to gov’t

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The Ghana Armed Forces has formally handed over a 175.6-kilometre right-of-way to the government to pave the way for the construction of the proposed Accra-Kumasi Expressway.
The handover took place at Kwaso in the Ashanti Region on Monday, September 14, during an event attended by President John Dramani Mahama.
The right-of-way forms part of the route reserved for the construction, operation and future maintenance of the proposed 198.7-kilometre expressway.
President Mahama said the project would introduce a new alignment between Accra and Kumasi, cutting the distance by nearly 70 kilometres compared with the existing highway.
The President also said that space has been reserved for the Accra-Kumasi Expressway to accommodate a railway line between Accra and Kumasi.
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