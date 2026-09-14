Accra-Kumasi Expressway to be operated and maintained for 50 years through toll revenue

The Accra-Kumasi Expressway is expected to be operated and maintained for 50 years under a government-owned company established specifically to manage the project.

Chief Executive Officer of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, Francis Ahlidza, says the company will use tolling revenue generated from the expressway to recover the cost of construction and maintenance over the concession period.

Speaking on Joy News’ The Pulse on Monday, September 14, Mr Ahlidza said the company was established in 2025 after Parliament approved the concession for it to undertake the project.

He explained that the company’s mandate extends beyond the construction of the expressway to its long-term operation and maintenance.

“The company is entrusted with not just the construction of the project, but the design, the construction, and the maintenance for the next 50 years,” he said.

Mr Ahlidza said throughout the 50-year period, the company will be responsible for maintaining and operating the facility while raising revenue through tolling.

He explained that the revenue will be used to pay for the construction and maintenance of the expressway while ensuring that the road remains at the required standard throughout its design life.

“The company, within the construction and the rest of the 50 years, has to maintain the road, to operate the facility, and also raise money through tolling to be able to pay back for both the construction and the maintenance within this period,” he said.

He added that the arrangement is intended to ensure that the level of service on the expressway remains consistent throughout the design life of the project.

The development comes after the Ghana Armed Forces completed the clearance and definition of the right of way for the proposed expressway.

Mr Ahlidza said the project has now moved into the procurement stage, with the designs completed and construction firms expected to be shortlisted based on their capacity to undertake the project.

Construction is expected to begin in January 2027, with government expected to cut the sod before the end of 2026.

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