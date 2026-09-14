Ghana Armed Forces to participate in Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction – Mahama

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Mahama says the Ghana Armed Forces Engineer Regiment will participate in the construction of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway as a major subcontractor to the main contractor.
Speaking at the handover of the Right of Way for the project, on September 14, President Mahama said the decision was informed by the state of mobilisation of the Engineer Regiment on the road.
“Because of the state of your mobilisation on this road, it only makes sense that you must participate in the construction of the Expressway.”
He said he has directed the Minister of Roads and Highways to incorporate the Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces as the major subcontractor to the main contractor on the project.
President Mahama also disclosed that the Engineer Regiment will be deployed to the Greater Accra Orbital to establish and clear the Right of Way for the Greater Accra Ring Road.
“We've also asked the Minister of Roads and Highways to deploy you on the Greater Accra Orbital to establish the right-of-way and begin to clear the right-of-way for the Greater Accra Ring Road. "he added.
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