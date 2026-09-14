Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction expected to begin in January 2027 – CEO

Audio By Carbonatix
Chief Executive Officer of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, Francis Ahlidza, says the construction of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway is expected to officially begin in January 2027.
This follows the completion of the right-of-way clearance by the Ghana Armed Forces, which was tasked with clearing and defining the alignment of the proposed expressway.
“We expect it to begin by January of 2027,” he said, adding that President Mahama is expected to cut the sod before Christmas to pave the way for the commencement of the actual works.
Speaking on Joy News’ The Pulse on Monday, September 14, Mr Ahlidza said said the Armed Forces was tasked by the Ministry of Roads and Highways and President John Dramani Mahama to deploy its personnel, engineers and equipment to clear the right of way.
“Today's handing over ceremony marks a very key milestone in this project. It means that the Ghana Armed Forces have managed to clear the right of way, that is the alignment of the proposed expressway.”
He explained that with the right of way now handed over, the project has entered the procurement phase, with the designs already completed.
According to him, the authorities are inviting construction firms from across the world with the requisite capacity to express interest in the project. The interested firms will subsequently be assessed before qualified companies are invited to submit tenders.
Mr Ahlidza said the prequalification process is intended to ensure that only firms with the technical capacity to handle the complexity of the project proceed to the tender stage.
Latest Stories
-
UNFPA calls for presidential intervention as maternal deaths reach crisis levels
17 seconds
-
Space reserved along Accra-Kumasi Expressway for railway line – Mahama
5 minutes
-
Ashaiman’s deplorable roads: How long must residents wait?
8 minutes
-
Elevate Africa Summit to push AfCFTA toward fully functional markets
10 minutes
-
The search for clean water has failed — so can Nanton Zuo save the water source it already has?
22 minutes
-
Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction expected to begin in January 2027 – CEO
28 minutes
-
Parents in Ashanti make U-turn on Category C, D Schools as reporting deadline approaches
36 minutes
-
September 21 declared public holiday for Founder’s Day
39 minutes
-
Indonesia rescuers battle turbulent seas in search for 129 people after passenger ship capsizes
56 minutes
-
Iceland’s last whaling company shrugs off threat of permanent ban
1 hour
-
‘Out of the abundance of the heart, the mouth speaks’ – GBA President on CJ’s SOEs comments
1 hour
-
Member of UK Armed Forces dies in road traffic incident in Ukraine
1 hour
-
Mahama to honour GAF Engineers Regiment with Order of the Companion of the Volta
1 hour
-
Agbodza demands quality, value for money in Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction
1 hour
-
Companies left China to dodge tariffs, now some are heading back
1 hour