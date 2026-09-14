Accra-Kumasi Expressway construction expected to begin in January 2027 – CEO

Chief Executive Officer of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway Limited, Francis Ahlidza, says the construction of the Accra-Kumasi Expressway is expected to officially begin in January 2027.

This follows the completion of the right-of-way clearance by the Ghana Armed Forces, which was tasked with clearing and defining the alignment of the proposed expressway.

“We expect it to begin by January of 2027,” he said, adding that President Mahama is expected to cut the sod before Christmas to pave the way for the commencement of the actual works.

Speaking on Joy News’ The Pulse on Monday, September 14, Mr Ahlidza said said the Armed Forces was tasked by the Ministry of Roads and Highways and President John Dramani Mahama to deploy its personnel, engineers and equipment to clear the right of way.

“Today's handing over ceremony marks a very key milestone in this project. It means that the Ghana Armed Forces have managed to clear the right of way, that is the alignment of the proposed expressway.”

He explained that with the right of way now handed over, the project has entered the procurement phase, with the designs already completed.

According to him, the authorities are inviting construction firms from across the world with the requisite capacity to express interest in the project. The interested firms will subsequently be assessed before qualified companies are invited to submit tenders.

Mr Ahlidza said the prequalification process is intended to ensure that only firms with the technical capacity to handle the complexity of the project proceed to the tender stage.

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