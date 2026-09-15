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Accra-Kumasi Expressway: 48 Engineer Regiment can deliver if well resourced – Political Lecturer

Source: Kareen Tei   
  15 September 2026 9:59am
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A lecturer in political marketing at the University of Education, Winneba, Dr Bernard Tutu-Boahene, says he is confident the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces can deliver its assigned work on the Accra-Kumasi Expressway on time if adequately resourced.

His comments follow President John Mahama’s decision to engage the regiment as a major subcontractor on the project.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM Show on Tuesday, September 15, Dr Tutu-Boahene said the regiment had already demonstrated its capacity by clearing the project’s right-of-way in 19 weeks, one week ahead of the 20-week deadline.

“It probably tells you that even with limited resources, they are capable of working,” he said.

He said the performance provides a basis for confidence in the regiment’s ability to take on greater responsibilities under the project but stressed the need for adequate resources.

“When they are well-resourced, not just about this highway, but if they are well-resourced, if the right investments are given to them, they will do a lot more good,” he said.

Dr Tutu-Boahene also believes strengthening the regiment’s capacity could help reduce construction costs in Ghana.

“I can believe that it will save Ghana a lot more of the construction costs,” he said, adding that with the necessary resources, the regiment could take on more major projects.

He described the regiment’s involvement in the Accra-Kumasi Expressway project as a step in the right direction, particularly given its demonstrated capacity to deliver despite resource constraints.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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