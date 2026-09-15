GIIF’s Accra-Kumasi Expressway Ltd. SPV Initiative: A bold blueprint for financing Ghana’s infrastructure development

Agyapong Amo

Ghana’s infrastructure financing challenge has reached a point where the country must move beyond traditional approaches to funding major public projects. The scale of investment required to modernise roads, transport networks, energy systems, water infrastructure and other productive assets cannot be sustainably met through the national budget alone.

It is against this backdrop that the initiative by the Ghana Infrastructure Investment Fund (GIIF) to advance the Accra–Kumasi Expressway through a dedicated Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), Accra–Kumasi Expressway Limited, deserves serious attention.

The proposed structure represents more than an institutional mechanism for implementing a major road project. Properly designed and governed, it could provide a blueprint for how Ghana can structure, finance, manage and ultimately deliver large-scale infrastructure as investable economic assets.

The Accra–Kumasi corridor is one of Ghana’s most strategically important economic arteries. It connects the national capital to Kumasi and serves communities, businesses, farmers, manufacturers, traders and logistics operators across a significant portion of the country.

A modern expressway along this corridor therefore has implications far beyond transportation. It can influence productivity, logistics costs, regional trade, tourism, industrial development, agricultural market access, employment and the competitiveness of Ghana’s economy.

The critical question, however, is not simply whether Ghana needs an improved Accra–Kumasi road. The more important question is how Ghana can finance and deliver such an asset in a manner that is financially sustainable, technically sound, transparent and capable of generating long-term economic value. This is where the SPV approach becomes particularly significant.

Moving from Government Funding to Infrastructure Investment

For decades, Ghana’s infrastructure development has been heavily dependent on government expenditure, concessional financing, bilateral arrangements and public borrowing. These sources remain important. However, they are increasingly constrained by fiscal pressures, debt-servicing obligations and competing demands on public resources. The development-finance challenge is therefore to create structures that can bring together public capital, private investment, institutional finance and, where appropriate, development-finance resources. An SPV can provide such a platform.

A project-specific company can be established with a clearly defined mandate, governance structure, financing arrangements, contractual obligations, revenue framework and risk-allocation mechanism. This enables the project to be assessed not simply as another government expenditure programme but as a structured investment proposition. That distinction is fundamental. Infrastructure finance is ultimately about converting a development objective into a financially and economically viable project. The establishment of Accra–Kumasi Expressway Limited creates the possibility of ring-fencing the project’s financial and operational structure, subject to the final legal, financing and contractual arrangements. This can improve transparency around the project’s capital requirements, financing sources, expenditure, revenues, liabilities and performance. It can also facilitate more disciplined engagement with lenders and investors. For Ghana, this represents an important evolution in infrastructure financing.

The GIIF Opportunity

GIIF has a particularly important role to play in this emerging infrastructure-financing architecture. As an infrastructure investment institution, its strategic relevance goes beyond providing capital. Its greater value may lie in helping Ghana develop projects that are properly structured, investment-ready and capable of attracting additional sources of capital. The Accra–Kumasi Expressway could therefore become a demonstration of how a public infrastructure institution can act as a catalyst for private and institutional capital. The objective should not be to replace government funding entirely. Rather, the objective should be to leverage public capital to mobilise significantly greater volumes of long-term financing. This is the essence of development finance.

A well-structured public investment can crowd in private capital where investors can understand the risks, expected returns, contractual protections and long-term economics of the project. The SPV structure can support this process by creating a dedicated institutional framework through which these relationships can be managed. However, the establishment of an SPV by itself does not make a project bankable. Bankability must be earned through rigorous project preparation.

Bankability Must Come First

One of the most important lessons from infrastructure finance globally is that investors do not finance ideas; they finance credible projects. A bankable infrastructure project requires detailed technical, financial, legal, environmental and commercial analysis. For the Accra–Kumasi Expressway, this should include robust traffic and demand studies, capital expenditure estimates, operating-cost projections, lifecycle maintenance requirements, revenue assumptions, financing costs and sensitivity analysis.

The project must also examine different scenarios.

What happens if traffic volumes are lower than projected?

What happens if construction costs increase?

What happens if interest rates rise?

What happens if the project experiences delays?

What happens if foreign-exchange movements affect financing costs?

What happens if revenues underperform?

These are not peripheral questions. They are central to responsible infrastructure finance. A credible financial model should therefore test the project under base-case, downside and severe-stress scenarios. The objective should be to understand the resilience of the project before financial commitments are made. This is particularly important for a project of the scale and national significance of the Accra–Kumasi Expressway.

The Importance of Risk Allocation

Another major advantage of a properly structured SPV is the ability to allocate risks to the parties best positioned to manage them. Construction risk should not automatically become a government risk. Traffic and demand risk should be properly assessed. Financing risk should be transparently priced. Foreign-exchange risk must be considered where financing or project inputs are denominated in foreign currency. Land acquisition, environmental and social risks must be identified and managed early.

Operational and maintenance responsibilities must be clearly defined. The principle should be straightforward: Risk should be allocated to the party best able to control, mitigate or absorb that risk at the lowest reasonable cost. This is one of the foundations of successful project finance. Poor risk allocation can make even an economically valuable infrastructure project financially unsustainable. Conversely, disciplined risk allocation can improve investor confidence and strengthen the project’s overall financial structure.

Mobilising Ghana’s Long-Term Capital

The Accra–Kumasi Expressway also provides an opportunity to consider how Ghana can mobilise domestic institutional capital for infrastructure. Pension funds, insurance companies, banks, investment funds and other institutional investors control substantial pools of long-term capital. Yet one of Ghana’s persistent challenges is creating sufficiently structured and credible investment opportunities through which these resources can be channelled into productive infrastructure. Infrastructure assets, by their nature, can provide long-duration investment opportunities.

The challenge is ensuring that the underlying projects have appropriate governance, predictable cash-flow structures, transparent reporting and credible risk-management frameworks. A properly structured expressway SPV could potentially provide a platform for such participation, subject to applicable regulations and the project’s final financing structure. This would help deepen Ghana’s domestic capital market while reducing excessive dependence on external borrowing. It could also create a stronger connection between Ghanaian savings and Ghanaian infrastructure development. That is a development-finance opportunity that should not be overlooked.

Infrastructure as an Economic Asset

The Accra–Kumasi Expressway should ultimately be viewed as more than kilometres of asphalt and concrete. It is an economic asset. A modern and efficient transport corridor can reduce travel time, lower vehicle operating costs, improve logistics efficiency and enhance the movement of people and goods. For agriculture, improved connectivity can reduce the time and cost involved in moving produce from production centres to major markets. For manufacturing, it can strengthen supply-chain reliability. For commerce, it can expand market access. For tourism, it can improve connectivity between major population centres and destinations along the corridor.

For investors, improved infrastructure can influence the location and viability of businesses. The wider economic impact could therefore extend far beyond the project’s direct revenues. This is why infrastructure appraisal must distinguish between financial returns and economic returns. A project may have significant economic benefits even where its direct financial cash flows require carefully designed support mechanisms. Development finance exists partly to bridge this gap. The goal is to ensure that economically transformative projects can be financed while maintaining financial discipline.

Governance Will Determine the Outcome

Perhaps the most important issue is governance. A sophisticated financial structure cannot compensate for weak governance. The SPV must therefore operate with clear accountability, professional oversight, transparent procurement and strong financial controls. Its board and management should possess the technical competence required to oversee a major infrastructure investment.

Project decisions should be supported by credible technical, financial and legal advice. Procurement processes should be transparent and competitive. Financial reporting should be timely and comprehensive. Project milestones should be monitored against approved budgets, schedules and performance indicators.

Independent assurance should be incorporated where appropriate. This is particularly important because infrastructure projects are vulnerable to cost overruns, delays, scope changes and weak contract management. The governance framework must therefore be designed to identify problems early rather than after substantial public resources have already been committed.

Value for Money Must Remain Central

The ultimate measure of success should be value for money. Value for money does not simply mean building the cheapest road. It means achieving the right balance between cost, quality, durability, risk, service standards and lifecycle performance.

A road that is inexpensive to construct but expensive to maintain may not represent value for money. Similarly, a project delivered quickly but with inadequate quality controls may impose much higher costs on the economy over time. The relevant question should therefore be:

What is Ghana receiving in return for every cedi invested in the project? That question should remain at the heart of project governance. The project should have measurable performance indicators covering construction quality, completion timelines, operating standards, maintenance, safety, financial performance and economic impact. The objective should be to create an infrastructure asset that serves Ghana for decades rather than simply completing a construction contract.

Building a Replicable Model

Perhaps the greatest opportunity presented by the Accra–Kumasi Expressway initiative is its potential to become a model for future infrastructure projects. Ghana has numerous infrastructure needs. The country needs improved roads, railway systems, logistics facilities, energy infrastructure, water systems, healthcare facilities, educational infrastructure and urban transport networks.

The fiscal capacity of government alone will not be sufficient to finance all these requirements. Ghana must therefore develop a pipeline of properly prepared and investment-ready infrastructure projects.

This requires institutional capacity;

It requires project-development expertise;

It requires reliable financial models;

It requires transparent procurement;

It requires strong regulatory frameworks; and it requires investors who understand the long-term development potential of infrastructure.

The Accra–Kumasi Expressway can provide an important test case. If successfully structured and delivered, it could demonstrate that Ghana is capable of moving from project identification to project preparation, from project preparation to bankability, and from bankability to investment and delivery. That would be a significant institutional achievement.

A New Era for Ghana’s Infrastructure Financing

The future of infrastructure development in Ghana cannot depend exclusively on government borrowing. Neither can it depend entirely on external financing. The country needs a blended approach that combines public resources, private capital, domestic institutional investment, development finance and carefully structured project-finance mechanisms. The role of institutions such as GIIF is therefore increasingly important. Their responsibility is not merely to invest.

It is to help build a pipeline of projects capable of attracting investment while delivering measurable development outcomes. The Accra–Kumasi Expressway Ltd. SPV initiative could become an important example of this approach. But its success will ultimately depend on execution. The project must be supported by credible feasibility studies, realistic financial assumptions, disciplined cost management, transparent procurement, appropriate risk allocation, strong governance and effective stakeholder engagement.

It must also maintain a clear focus on economic and social impact. The road must work for businesses. It must work for commuters. It must work for farmers. It must work for logistics operators. It must work for communities along the corridor and it must work for the investors and institutions responsible for financing and maintaining it.

The Fundamental Accountability Question

For Ghana, the Accra–Kumasi Expressway presents an opportunity to establish a higher standard for infrastructure delivery. The country should not judge the project solely by whether construction is completed. The more fundamental question is:

Did the investment deliver what Ghana expected it to deliver?

That is the true meaning of project accountability.

Did it improve connectivity?

Did it reduce transport and logistics costs?

Did it stimulate economic activity?

Did it attract investment?

Did it improve safety?

Did it create jobs and business opportunities?

Did it deliver value for money?

Did the financial structure remain sustainable?

Did the asset maintain its quality over its lifecycle?

And, ultimately, did the project strengthen Ghana’s capacity to finance and deliver future infrastructure?

These are the questions that should define success.

Conclusion

The establishment of Accra–Kumasi Expressway Limited as an SPV presents Ghana with an important opportunity to rethink how major infrastructure projects are financed and delivered. It offers the potential to move the conversation from “How much can government spend?” to “How much investment can Ghana responsibly mobilise for economically productive infrastructure?”

That is a fundamental shift in development-finance thinking. The SPV model, if supported by rigorous project preparation, credible financial structuring, professional governance and transparent accountability, can help unlock new sources of capital while protecting the public interest. GIIF therefore has an opportunity to set a new benchmark. The Accra–Kumasi Expressway should not merely become another major road project. It should become a demonstration of what Ghana can achieve when infrastructure is treated as a long-term economic investment, supported by disciplined project finance and world-class governance. The ambition should be clear: build the road, protect the investment, mobilise capital, create economic value and establish a model that can be replicated across Ghana.

For a country seeking to accelerate economic transformation while managing fiscal constraints, this is precisely the kind of infrastructure-financing innovation that deserves strategic attention. The success of the Accra–Kumasi Expressway will therefore be measured not only in kilometres constructed, but in the economic value created, the financial discipline demonstrated and the institutional legacy left behind. If Ghana gets the structure, financing, governance and execution right, the Accra–Kumasi Expressway could become much more than a transport project. It could become a blueprint for a new generation of Ghanaian infrastructure investment.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.