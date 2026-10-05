Nigerian military aircraft crashes, killing 32

A Nigerian ​military plane flying from Benin City ‌to Lagos crashed on Monday in southwestern Ondo state, killing 25 passengers and seven crew ​members.

President Bola Tinubu, confirming that ​there were no survivors, expressed "profound sadness" and ⁠extended condolences to the families of ​those aboard.

"The Chief of Air Staff has ​briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation ​into the cause of the crash ​to prevent future occurrences," Tinubu said in a ‌statement.

The ⁠Air Force ATR-42 aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos when air traffic controllers lost contact ​with it ​at 0813 ⁠GMT on Monday, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said. The accident was one ​of the deadliest air disasters ​in ⁠Nigeria in recent years.

The wreckage was later located near the coastal town of Igbokoda, ⁠where ​search and rescue teams ​were deployed.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.