Africa

Nigerian military aircraft crashes, killing 32

Source: Reuters  
  5 October 2026 10:33pm
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A Nigerian ​military plane flying from Benin City ‌to Lagos crashed on Monday in southwestern Ondo state, killing 25 passengers and seven crew ​members.

President Bola Tinubu, confirming that ​there were no survivors, expressed "profound sadness" and ⁠extended condolences to the families of ​those aboard.

"The Chief of Air Staff has ​briefed me, and I have directed the Nigerian Air Force to immediately commence a thorough investigation ​into the cause of the crash ​to prevent future occurrences," Tinubu said in a ‌statement.

The ⁠Air Force ATR-42 aircraft was on a routine mission from Benin City to Lagos when air traffic controllers lost contact ​with it ​at 0813 ⁠GMT on Monday, Aviation Minister Festus Keyamo said. The accident was one ​of the deadliest air disasters ​in ⁠Nigeria in recent years.

The wreckage was later located near the coastal town of Igbokoda, ⁠where ​search and rescue teams ​were deployed.

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