Tamale Child Deaths: Vehicle owner arrested as IGP deploys homicide team

Audio By Carbonatix
The owner of the vehicle in which the bodies of three children were found in Tamale has been arrested and transported to Accra to assist with police investigations.
The arrest follows the discovery of the bodies in the boot of a black Hyundai Tucson at Koblimahagu Zoo in the Tamale Metropolis of the Northern Region.
The Inspector-General of Police has also deployed a special investigative team to Tamale to support the Northern Regional Police Command.
The team comprises homicide investigators, crime scene experts and intelligence officers.
The three children have been identified as Dauda Abdul Aziz (3), Saani Alsharaf (5), and Dauda Fadilan (7).
According to the police, the children allegedly left home for Islamic classes at about 8am on Sunday, October 4, 2026, but failed to return.
Efforts by community members to locate them were unsuccessful until their bodies were discovered at about 5am on Monday, October 5.
The bodies were found inside the boot of a black Hyundai Tucson with registration number AS 1770-14.
Police said the vehicle was found stuck in mud on a road leading to the area.
Vehicle Owner Arrested
Preliminary inspection of the vehicle showed that the driver’s door and the rear passenger door behind the driver’s seat were open.
The other doors, including the boot, were locked, police said.
Preliminary investigations indicate that the vehicle belongs to a member of the Ghana Immigration Service.
According to the police, the owner told investigators that the vehicle had been stuck in the mud for the past five days.
“He has since been arrested and is being taken to Accra to assist the investigation,” the police said.
The vehicle has since been secured for further forensic examination.
Homicide Team Deployed
The IGP’s decision to deploy the special team is intended to strengthen the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.
The homicide investigators, crime scene experts and intelligence officers will work with the Northern Regional Police Command to establish what happened to the children.
Police have not yet disclosed the cause of death.
Bodies Held for Autopsy
Meanwhile, police have declined a request by the children’s families to release the bodies for burial in accordance with Islamic customs.
The police said an autopsy is necessary to support the investigation.
Authorities have assured the parents that the state will bear any financial costs associated with the autopsy.
Police said investigations are ongoing.
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