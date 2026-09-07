‘No matter where you hide, we will come for you’ – IGP warns criminals

The Ghana Police Service has dismantled several robbery syndicates operating across four regions of the country, with a number of suspects arrested.

The syndicates were uncovered in the Greater Accra, Western, Savannah and Northern Regions as part of intensified efforts by the Police to clamp down on violent crime.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Yohunu, says the Police will not relent in their pursuit of suspects who remain at large.

He issued a stern warning to criminals who may attempt to evade arrest, stressing that the Police will pursue them regardless of where they seek refuge.

“Let me once again make it clear to all criminals out there that the Ghana Police Service under my leadership will sustain this and no matter where you run, no matter where you hide, we will come for you.”

The IGP reiterated that the ongoing operations are aimed at flushing out criminal elements and making communities safer.

He said the Police will sustain the crackdown until the remaining suspects are arrested and brought to face the law.

Mr Yohunu also urged police officers involved in the operations to continue carrying out their duties with dedication and professionalism.

He said the service remains committed to protecting lives and property while ensuring that criminals are made to answer for their actions.

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