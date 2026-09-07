‘No matter where you hide, we will come for you’ – IGP warns criminals

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has dismantled several robbery syndicates operating across four regions of the country, with a number of suspects arrested.
The syndicates were uncovered in the Greater Accra, Western, Savannah and Northern Regions as part of intensified efforts by the Police to clamp down on violent crime.
Inspector General of Police (IGP), Christian Yohunu, says the Police will not relent in their pursuit of suspects who remain at large.
He issued a stern warning to criminals who may attempt to evade arrest, stressing that the Police will pursue them regardless of where they seek refuge.
“Let me once again make it clear to all criminals out there that the Ghana Police Service under my leadership will sustain this and no matter where you run, no matter where you hide, we will come for you.”
The IGP reiterated that the ongoing operations are aimed at flushing out criminal elements and making communities safer.
He said the Police will sustain the crackdown until the remaining suspects are arrested and brought to face the law.
Mr Yohunu also urged police officers involved in the operations to continue carrying out their duties with dedication and professionalism.
He said the service remains committed to protecting lives and property while ensuring that criminals are made to answer for their actions.
Latest Stories
-
Foreign Ministry repatriates nearly 7,000 distressed Ghanaians since 2025 – Ablakwa
5 minutes
-
Gender Ministry steps up community campaign against social vices
40 minutes
-
Police bust armed robbery gang targeting gold dealers, mining sites in Ashanti and Western regions
46 minutes
-
Galamsey causes 1 in 4 fibre cuts in Ghana – Sam George
53 minutes
-
Police link Labone bank robbery suspects to earlier attacks on customers
58 minutes
-
Accra-Kumasi Expressway will be Mahama’s major road legacy – Agbodza
1 hour
-
Ghana spends over US$20m repairing fibre cuts – Sam George
1 hour
-
GACL wins two awards at ACI World Airport Experience Summit
1 hour
-
Tomato prices to drop sharply in coming weeks – John Dumelo
1 hour
-
Ashanti Region crowned 2026 MTN Elite U-19 champions after seven-goal thriller
1 hour
-
Stranded Ghanaians in South Africa plead for fresh evacuation window
1 hour
-
Kpone-Katamanso MUSEC summons emergency meeting over chieftaincy tension
1 hour
-
Foreign Affairs Ministry to launch Diaspora Consular Fund
2 hours
-
Police veers into investigations of death of a woman at Have Etoe
2 hours
-
Travel and tour agent remanded over GH¢107,000 recruitment scam
2 hours