IGP summons Volta Police Commander over alleged extortion of traders on Aflao–Accra route

IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has summoned the Volta Regional Police Commander following concerns over alleged harassment, intimidation, unnecessary delays, and extortion of local traders by some police personnel along the Aflao–Accra main route.

Following the development, the Regional Commander has consequently summoned all Divisional and District Commanders to a meeting on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, to deliberate on the matter and take appropriate measures.

The concerns follow a viral video posted on social media alleging that some police personnel at Tokor Barrier, Ativuta toll booth, Weta–Afiadenyigba junction barrier and other locations towards Sogakope demand receipts for goods being transported by local traders and allegedly extort monies from those unable to produce them.

The Joint Association of Port Transport Unions (JAPTU) has also appealed to senior police officers to intervene, stressing that their concern is not the number of checkpoints but rather the alleged unnecessary delays, intimidation, and extortion of traders.

“The allegations are of concern as Ghana, through institutions including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), is making efforts to promote its ports and transit corridors to neighbouring countries to boost trade and economic growth,” a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said.

It said personnel deployed to the affected locations had been cautioned against misconduct.

“An inspection team is also being constituted to identify and investigate personnel involved in such acts, with appropriate disciplinary measures to be taken where allegations are substantiated,” it said.

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