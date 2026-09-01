National

IGP summons Volta Police Commander over alleged extortion of traders on Aflao–Accra route

Source: Graphic Online  
  1 September 2026 11:30am
IGP Christian Tetteh Yohuno
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has summoned the Volta Regional Police Commander following concerns over alleged harassment, intimidation, unnecessary delays, and extortion of local traders by some police personnel along the Aflao–Accra main route.

Following the development, the Regional Commander has consequently summoned all Divisional and District Commanders to a meeting on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, to deliberate on the matter and take appropriate measures.

The concerns follow a viral video posted on social media alleging that some police personnel at Tokor Barrier, Ativuta toll booth, Weta–Afiadenyigba junction barrier and other locations towards Sogakope demand receipts for goods being transported by local traders and allegedly extort monies from those unable to produce them.

The Joint Association of Port Transport Unions (JAPTU) has also appealed to senior police officers to intervene, stressing that their concern is not the number of checkpoints but rather the alleged unnecessary delays, intimidation, and extortion of traders.

“The allegations are of concern as Ghana, through institutions including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), is making efforts to promote its ports and transit corridors to neighbouring countries to boost trade and economic growth,” a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said.

It said personnel deployed to the affected locations had been cautioned against misconduct.

“An inspection team is also being constituted to identify and investigate personnel involved in such acts, with appropriate disciplinary measures to be taken where allegations are substantiated,” it said.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group