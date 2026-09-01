IGP summons Volta Police Commander over alleged extortion of traders on Aflao–Accra route

Audio By Carbonatix
The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has summoned the Volta Regional Police Commander following concerns over alleged harassment, intimidation, unnecessary delays, and extortion of local traders by some police personnel along the Aflao–Accra main route.
Following the development, the Regional Commander has consequently summoned all Divisional and District Commanders to a meeting on Wednesday, September 2, 2026, to deliberate on the matter and take appropriate measures.
The concerns follow a viral video posted on social media alleging that some police personnel at Tokor Barrier, Ativuta toll booth, Weta–Afiadenyigba junction barrier and other locations towards Sogakope demand receipts for goods being transported by local traders and allegedly extort monies from those unable to produce them.
The Joint Association of Port Transport Unions (JAPTU) has also appealed to senior police officers to intervene, stressing that their concern is not the number of checkpoints but rather the alleged unnecessary delays, intimidation, and extortion of traders.
“The allegations are of concern as Ghana, through institutions including the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) and Ghana Shippers’ Authority (GSA), is making efforts to promote its ports and transit corridors to neighbouring countries to boost trade and economic growth,” a statement issued by the Ghana Police Service said.
It said personnel deployed to the affected locations had been cautioned against misconduct.
“An inspection team is also being constituted to identify and investigate personnel involved in such acts, with appropriate disciplinary measures to be taken where allegations are substantiated,” it said.
Latest Stories
-
Residents, business in Accra must pay for waste management not from Common Fund – Ayariga
23 seconds
-
Palm oil should not be used to induce vomiting
56 seconds
-
Nearly 3 out of 4 women give birth without a trained professional in Sene East
7 minutes
-
PRURide 2026: Elite race set for September 6
10 minutes
-
Forms Capital empowers young Ghanaian innovators to reimagine the future of finance at Hack54 2026
12 minutes
-
Recovering ECG’s losses could strengthen power sector without tariff increases – Ing. Quaye-Larbi
13 minutes
-
Local Government Minister declares war on indiscipline over sanitation rates
14 minutes
-
OSP is becoming a nuisance and has exceeded its mandate—Kwadwo Poku
14 minutes
-
Gold contributed only $1.30 to every $100 added to Ghana’s reserves in 2025 – NPP claims
16 minutes
-
Mahama demands protection of civilians, unhindered aid access in Gaza
17 minutes
-
Mahama holds bilateral talks with Serbian President Vučić in Belgrade
18 minutes
-
NPP demands publication of foreign gold buyers, contracts and discounts
22 minutes
-
Non-interest finance is for everyone: IFRIG supports BoG’s inclusive financial agenda
28 minutes
-
One Africa Securities secures landmark admission into BoG, SEC’s regulatory sandboxes
30 minutes
-
Ga Mantse to attend grand Homowo UK festival 2026 in London
32 minutes