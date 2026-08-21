Interior Minister directs IGP to crack down on illegal private security forces

Audio By Carbonatix
Interior Minister Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak has directed the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Christian Tetteh Yohuno, to take urgent action against individuals and groups forming private security forces to protect themselves.
The Minister described the practice as illegal and warned that such groups have no place within Ghana’s security architecture.
Speaking at the Police Regional Command Conference, Mr Muntaka cited the Vigilantism and Related Offences Act, 2019 (Act 999), which prohibits the formation of vigilante groups or private forces to provide security outside the recognised structures of the state.
He said the government had observed an increasing trend of politicians, traditional leaders and other groups establishing private security outfits for their personal protection.
Mr Muntaka consequently tasked the IGP to identify such groups and ensure that those involved are dealt with in accordance with the law.
The Interior Minister also cautioned police officers against recording and sharing videos of recruits during training on social media.
He stressed the need for officers to maintain discipline and professionalism, particularly when handling information relating to police training and operations.
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