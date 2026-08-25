Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, the Minister for the Interior says Ghana is much safer this year than the year 2025.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series Press Conference held at the Presidency in Accra, the Minister commended the security agencies for their selfless sacrifices to protect the nation.

He said President John Dramani Mahama, was eternally grateful for their sacrifices, their sleepless nights, the sacrifices that they make; saying “sometimes running away from your families for days to keep our country safe”.

“We are much safer, and we can’t go out for all the sacrifices that you and your men and women are making so that you keep this country safe.”

With the imposition of curfews in some communities, the Minister explained that between last year and now, the curfews rose to 11 from Binduri, to Bimbila, to Bomaa, to Walewale, and other communities.

“Our wish is to make sure that we are almost a country without a single community being restricted. But we are left with three curfews, and even the three, you can see the timing to tell you that the situation has drastically improved,” he explained.

He said with Bawku in particular, the curfew was from 22 hours to 0500 hours, showing that the situation had improved, adding that, “just this morning (Monday morning), we have further lifted the restriction on motorbike movement”.

The Minister explained that with Bawku, the National Peace Council had intervened, by engaging both sides involved in the conflict, adding that government had gotten some grants from the Japanese Government to support the process with much progress being made.

He noted that on the same Monday, they had eased the restriction on every other person, from 0600 hours to 1800 hours to make sure that life returned to normalcy.

Mr Mohammed-Mubarak places with curfews were Sampa-now from 2200 hours to 0400 hours, and Nkwanta, stating that these were the ones that they were still battling.

He reiterated the hope that the chiefs and elders on both sides would continue to cooperate with the government and the security agencies to bring lasting peace to the area.

In the case of Sampa, the Minister said the National Peace Council had also started engaging with the relevant stakeholders, while Nkwanta had already established what they called the Peace Mediation Committee involving both parties.

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