Ghana, China agree to tighten crackdown on illegal mining

Ghana and China have agreed to deepen cooperation to tackle illegal mining, with both sides committing to ensure that Chinese companies and nationals operating in Ghana comply fully with the country’s laws.

The agreement was reached between Lands and Natural Resources Minister Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and China’s Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Sun Shuxian, on the sidelines of the 2026 China Mining Conference in Tianjin.

Mr Buah said the cooperation would provide a framework for dealing with Chinese nationals involved in illegal mining while promoting responsible participation in Ghana’s mining industry.

“This is very important in how we collaborate on critical areas of the natural resources sector. This includes how to work with them in policing Chinese companies that are working in Ghana to make sure that they meet the highest standards,” Mr Buah said.

He added that Chinese nationals found to have breached Ghana’s laws would face sanctions in Ghana, with Chinese authorities also expected to take action against their nationals.

The cooperation will also cover green mining technology, environmental protection, technology transfer and geological mapping.

China has proposed satellite remote sensing, airborne geophysical surveys, joint laboratories and technical exchanges, while both countries have agreed to establish a technical team to oversee implementation and ensure the commitments translate into concrete action.

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