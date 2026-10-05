Unity is what we need, Shatta Wale has reminded us

I recently came across a video of Shatta Wale making a statement that genuinely caught my attention. I listened to his words more than once because, to me, there was something important behind what he said.

Speaking at the Ho Youth Resource Centre, the Shatta Movement boss said, “They can't stop me from loving Stonebwoy. They can't stop me from supporting Stonebwoy.”

Honestly, I was excited to hear those words.

As someone who has followed the relationship and rivalry between Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy over the years, I know how deeply the rivalry between their fan bases can run. That is why hearing Shatta Wale openly express his love and support for Stonebwoy struck me differently.

It made me reflect on how far we have come and, more importantly, how far we still have to go.

For years, the Shatta Movement and BHIM Nation have represented two powerful sides of Ghana's music culture. The rivalry has generated debates, arguments, excitement and, at times, unnecessary hostility.

But perhaps we have sometimes focused too much on the rivalry and forgotten the bigger picture.

When I heard Shatta Wale say that nobody can stop him from loving or supporting Stonebwoy, I did not see it simply as a musician praising another musician. I saw it as a reminder that competition does not have to destroy respect.

That is the part that stood out to me.

Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy are competitors in the music space, but they are also two Ghanaian artistes who have contributed enormously to the country's entertainment industry. Both have created strong identities for themselves, built loyal audiences and helped put Ghanaian music in the international spotlight.

Their rivalry has certainly added excitement to the industry, but rivalry should have limits.

As fans, we sometimes take these things more personally than the artistes themselves. We insult people because they support a different artiste. We turn musical disagreements into personal battles. We forget that the artistes we fight over can still respect one another.

That is why I believe Shatta Wale's statement deserves attention.

It should encourage us to look beyond the colours, slogans and loyalties that separate the two fan bases.

You can be proudly Shatta Movement and still respect Stonebwoy.

You can be proudly BHIM Nation and still acknowledge Shatta Wale's contribution to Ghanaian music.

There is no contradiction in that.

Personally, I would love to see more of this kind of attitude in Ghana's entertainment industry. I believe our artistes should be able to compete strongly while still recognising each other's achievements. Their fans should be able to debate and defend their favourites without turning every disagreement into hostility.

The passion is good. The competition is good. The energy is good.

What we need to lose is the unnecessary hatred.

Imagine if the same energy that goes into attacking one another online was used to promote Ghanaian music, support our artistes and celebrate their achievements around the world.

That, to me, would be a much more meaningful victory.

Shatta Wale can remain Shatta Wale. Stonebwoy can remain Stonebwoy. Their supporters can remain loyal to their respective movements.

But perhaps the real lesson from Shatta Wale's words is bigger than Shatta Movement and BHIM Nation.

We do not have to stand on the same side to stand together.

We do not have to love the same artiste to love Ghanaian music.

And we certainly do not have to become enemies simply because our favourites are competitors.

For me, that is what made Shatta Wale's statement so powerful. It reminded me that sometimes, the strongest statement is not about who won the rivalry, but about whether we can rise above it.

Let Shatta Wale be Shatta Wale. Let Stonebwoy be Stonebwoy. Let the music compete, let the fans celebrate, but let respect remain.

Because when the music stops and the noise fades, we are still one people.

That is the Ghana I want to see.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.