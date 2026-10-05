Shatta Wale performs Stonebwoy’s ‘Putuu ’, preaches unity among artistes and fans

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, demonstrated his support for fellow Volta Region artiste Stonebwoy by performing his hit song ‘Putuu’ during the MoMoFest X ShattaFest at Adaklu.

Shatta Wale said his decision to perform the song was to demonstrate that artistes could support and celebrate one another rather than harbour hatred and rivalry.

He said there was a need for people, particularly the youth, to set aside hatred and embrace love and unity so everyone could succeed.

“When we talk about superstars from the Volta Region, we mention Edem, Stonebwoy and myself, Shatta Wale,” he said, adding that the achievements of the artistes demonstrated the wealth of talent and potential in the region.

According to him, the success of the artistes showed that the Volta Region was endowed with talented and hardworking people who contributed in diverse ways to project the region and put it on the national and international map.

Shatta Wale urged his fans and the people of the region to desist from hatred and instead support and encourage one another, saying collective effort and love were essential for individual and community progress.

The artiste’s performance of ‘Putuu’ drew enthusiastic responses from the thousands of fans gathered at the venue, with patrons singing and dancing along to the song.

The MoMoFest X ShattaFest, organised by MobileMoney Fintech Ltd., attracted fans from across the country, who converged at the Youth Resources Centre in Adaklu to enjoy the musical performances.

Shatta Wale performed for about four hours, beginning at about 0100 hours, and entertained the large crowd with a selection of his popular songs.

The performance created an energetic atmosphere at the venue, with fans singing along, dancing, and celebrating throughout the night.

The event also provided an opportunity for fans to interact and celebrate Ghanaian music while promoting the MoMo brand and services.

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