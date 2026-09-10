Ghanaian broadcaster and content creator Daniel Gyan-Kesse, popularly known as DJ Slim, has expressed his reservations about how Stonebwoy tackles issues.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie and Doreen Avio on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, he said although he has a soft spot for Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy and usually defends him on matters, he is not pleased with how he addresses his concerns.

When asked if there is anything Stonebwoy does that he does not like, DJ Slim said: “I believe it will be his approach to issues. I would have preferred that he had not done the live TikTok video. I believe he should have stayed on the text. The text was clean and precise.”

He further explained that videos give a lot more context to communication and could possibly make Stonebwoy’s emotions visible to the public.

“With video, we have video analysts, body language specialists, and those who analyse tones of voices, and they will create something around it,” DJ Slim said.

The comment comes on the back of a recent social media feud between Stonebwoy and Sarkodie.

After Sarkodie made a social media post advising artistes and their fans to eschew toxicity against each other, Stonebwoy responded with X posts a TikTok live video and suggesting that Sarkodie did not have the moral right to preach that sermon because he is one of the people who has fuelled artiste rivalry and fanaticism.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.