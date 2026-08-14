“Ghana boys are not stingy, we are good at maths” – Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy has defended Ghanaian men against the long-running perception that they are stingy, saying their spending is influenced by financial calculations.

The Ghanaian dancehall artiste made the remarks during an appearance on Madam Joyce’s Cocktails and Takeaways podcast, where the conversation touched on stereotypes associated with Ghanaians, including the perception that Ghanaian men are unwilling to spend on women.

Responding to the ‘stingy’ tag, Stonebwoy said Ghanaian men are simply ‘good at maths’, suggesting that they often consider their financial capacity before committing to certain expenses.

“Ghana boys are not stingy, we have seen the narrative you guys have been putting out there, now if you go on Google, it’s has registered,” he said.

He explained that some women demand more than their men can handle and, when they are unable to provide, label them as stingy.

“I think to be very honest, ladies of today want men to spend weytin them no have,” he said.

Stonebwoy further encouraged men to honour special commitments when they make them, particularly when they genuinely want to treat someone they care about. He also urged them to be honest about what they can and cannot afford, rather than making extravagant promises they may struggle to keep.

The musician also compared Ghanaian and Nigerian men, describing Nigerian men as more willing to take financial risks when spending on women.

Stonebwoy, however, stressed that spending on a loved one ultimately comes down to personal choice and one’s willingness to accept the consequences of such financial decisions.

His comments have since sparked conversations online, with the debate once again drawing attention to financial expectations, dating and the different approaches men take to spending in relationships.

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