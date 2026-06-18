OgeeTheMC earns praise for creative intro on Stonebwoy’s ‘Torcher 2’ album

Audio By Carbonatix
Over the years, Ghana’s hype man culture has experienced tremendous growth and gained widespread recognition. Among the names that consistently stand out whenever there is a major event or concert is OgeeTheMC, the official hype man for Ghanaian reggae-dancehall superstar Stonebwoy.
The moment OgeeTheMC steps onto a stage, fans know something special is about to happen. Renowned for his energetic delivery and creative introductions, he has become an integral part of Stonebwoy’s live performances. Audiences always look forward to the unique style and powerful introductions he brings before ushering the award-winning artiste onto the stage.
From delivering unforgettable live intros to earning features on both the Torcher 1 and Torcher 2 projects, OgeeTheMC has continued to elevate his craft. Just when many thought his introduction on Torcher 1 could not be surpassed, he returned with an even more remarkable performance on Torcher 2.
His latest intro has generated significant conversation among music lovers and fans, with many taking time to dissect its deeper meaning. In a brilliant display of creativity, OgeeTheMC cleverly incorporated the titles of songs from the album into a poetic narration that perfectly sets the tone for the project. Combined with his commanding voice, exceptional delivery, and cinematic storytelling approach, the intro creates an atmosphere of suspense and anticipation that captivates listeners from the very beginning.
Many Ghanaians first witnessed OgeeTheMC’s poetic side during the 2025 Ghana Music Awards, where he delivered a memorable spoken-word introduction ahead of Stonebwoy’s electrifying performance. That moment showcased another dimension of his talent and further cemented his reputation as one of Ghana’s most innovative hype men.
With the release of Torcher 2, OgeeTheMC has once again demonstrated why he remains a key figure in Ghana’s entertainment industry. His contribution to the project adds a unique artistic touch that enhances the overall listening experience.
Torcher 2 is now available on all major digital streaming platforms and features nine outstanding tracks for fans to enjoy.
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