Stonebwoy: Afro Dancehall Pele

Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly known in the showbiz world as Stonebwoy, does not need much introduction when the conversation turns to Afro-Dancehall.

Over the years, he has built a name for himself through his music, performances and the unique way he has connected Ghanaian and African sounds to audiences around the world.

For me, Stonebwoy has reached a stage where I can confidently give him another name: the Afro Dancehall Pele.

I know it is a big name, but I believe he has earned it.

Pele was not just a footballer. He became a symbol of excellence, influence and the ability to take his craft beyond his immediate environment. In my view, Stonebwoy is showing similar qualities in music.

His understanding of the creative arts industry goes beyond making music and performing on stage. He understands branding, entertainment, his audience and, most importantly, how to build a movement around his craft.

His recently held BHIM Fest in London is a clear example.

Stonebwoy took BHIM Fest to the OVO Arena Wembley on August 15, 2026, giving the festival its first international edition and putting a Ghanaian-led music event on one of London's major stages.

For me, the significance of that night went beyond Stonebwoy performing in front of his fans.

Dickson Boadi and Stonebwoy

It was about the growth of the BHIM brand.

It was about Ghanaian music.

And it was about the growing influence of African music on the international stage.

The London event brought together some of Africa's biggest names, with performances and appearances involving artistes including Patoranking, Tiwa Savage, Mr P, Samini, Fameye, DopeNation, Juma Jux, Kwabena Kwabena and Ofori Amponsah.

Seeing artistes from different backgrounds and generations come together under the BHIM Fest banner was one of the things that made the event special.

Patoranking and Stonebwoy, in particular, represent two strong voices in the African dancehall space, while Tiwa Savage brought her own powerful Afrobeats presence to the occasion. Mr P also added his experience and energy to what became a major African music gathering in London.

But for me, the biggest story remained Stonebwoy.

He was not simply the artiste performing at Wembley.

He was the man behind the platform that brought all these different sounds together.

That is where I believe Stonebwoy deserves serious recognition.

An artiste who is only interested in himself will concentrate on his own performance. But an artiste who understands the bigger picture will create opportunities for other musicians while strengthening his own brand at the same time.

BHIM Fest is gradually becoming that kind of platform.

Stonebwoy has turned the BHIM identity into something his fans can connect with. It is more than a name attached to his songs. It has become a community and a movement.

That is not easy to build.

It requires consistency.

It requires vision.

And it requires an understanding of the people who support you.

Stonebwoy has managed to build that connection over the years.

His journey from Ashaiman to international stages is also a reminder that African artistes do not have to abandon their roots to become global.

Stonebwoy continues to carry Ghana with him.

His music has elements of dancehall, reggae, Afrobeats and African rhythms, but he has managed to create a sound that people can identify as Stonebwoy.

That identity is important.

In today's music industry, there are many talented artistes, but not everyone succeeds in creating a brand that can stand on its own.

Stonebwoy has.

And that is why I believe the BHIM Fest in London should not be looked at simply as another concert.

It was a statement.

It showed that a Ghanaian artiste can build a festival capable of attracting major African stars and take that festival to a major international venue.

It also sends a message to young Ghanaian musicians that the world is open to African creativity.

You can start from Ashaiman, Accra, Kumasi, Tamale or any other part of Ghana and still dream about performing on some of the biggest stages in the world.

But dreams alone are not enough.

There must be hard work, discipline, consistency and a proper understanding of the business.

Stonebwoy's career demonstrates all of these qualities.

He has had his difficult moments, but he has continued to evolve. He has remained relevant in an industry where maintaining relevance is sometimes more difficult than achieving fame in the first place.

His collaborations across Africa and beyond have also helped strengthen his position as one of the artistes carrying Ghanaian music to a wider audience.

And now BHIM Fest has taken another major step.

London has become another chapter in the story.

For me, that is what makes Stonebwoy's journey worth watching.

He is not simply trying to be the biggest artiste in Ghana.

He appears determined to make African music part of a much bigger global conversation.

That is why I call him the Afro Dancehall Pele.

Not because he is the only artiste making an impact in the genre, but because he has demonstrated a rare combination of talent, consistency, creativity, influence and vision.

Pele made football look bigger.

Stonebwoy is helping make Afro-Dancehall look bigger.

The BHIM Fest experience in London has added another important chapter to that story.

And if Stonebwoy continues on this path, the conversation around Ghanaian music on the international stage will continue to change.

So, from my perspective, the name fits. "STONEBWOY — THE AFRO DANCEHALL PELE."

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.