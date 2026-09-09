Stonebwoy ignites new ‘beef’ with Sarkodie in social media posts

Dancehall act Stonebwoy has ignited new tensions in Ghana’s music industry after responding to Sarkodie’s comments on artistes, fan wars and the need for principles, in what appears to be a pointed exchange between the two music heavyweights.

Sarkodie had earlier cautioned artistes against entertaining fans who attack rival brands to elevate their preferred musicians, arguing that some people engage in online fan wars mainly for personal attention and engagement.

“Just because a fan sh**s on another brand to elevate you doesn’t mean they love you more. Be careful about entertaining that energy,” Sarkodie advised.

His comments came as he also urged fanbases to move away from toxic rivalries and focus on supporting the artistes and brands they love.

Stonebwoy, however, appeared to take issue with the message and responded with a subliminal shade.

“Me and me dawg No Give a Fxxk About You.. Ganging Against The Torcher Can’t Hold!!!” Stonebwoy wrote.

However, as his subliminal failed to hit the intended target, he addressed Sarkodie more directly in subsequent tweets.

Stonebwoy recalled that he had personally reached out to Sarkodie after his recent performance at the RAH in the UK to congratulate him, saying the two spoke for more than 10 minutes.

He then referenced an incident after his own OVO performance, claiming Sarkodie posted a video on social media of a man in crutches being kicked in the leg, which he felt was directed to him as he once suffered leg issues following an accident.

According to Stonebwoy, he still contacted Sarkodie to express his negative sentiments, of which the issue was addressed.

Stonebwoy said their conversation went in depth and even covered issues including the music industry, artistes’ behaviour and their different perspectives on how the industry works.

However, Stonebwoy opined that Sarkodie’s stance during the conversation, including his statement that “no artiste could be forced to uphold any form of principle”, makes it evident that the attacks were directed at him.

In view of this, he urged Sarkodie to practice what he preaches.

Later, Stonebwoy took to TikTok Live to give details of his X post about Sarkodie. Social media has since been buzzing with different opinions regarding the banter.

The exchange comes amid renewed online tension among sections of Ghana’s major artistes' fanbases, particularly as supporters continue to debate the achievements and international reach of leading artistes.

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